"You worry about shoulder, maybe wrist": Elliotte Friedman gives his thoughts on Zach Hyman's injury causing early Game 4 exit

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman's injury, which forced him to leave Game 4 early against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
Hyman was injured in the first period after taking a hit from Mason Marchment. The collision appeared to immediately affect the Oilers forward, who dropped his stick and seemed to favor his right arm or wrist. He went straight to the Oilers' locker room and did not return.
On Sportsnet, Friedman expressed concern about the player, suggesting that Hyman might have sustained a shoulder or wrist injury.
"When a guy goes right to the dressing room like this, you're worried about it," Friedman said. "Anybody who's ever had their arm bent back like that, you worry about shoulder, maybe wrist. So hopefully it's not as bad as it looked. But when a player like him goes charging off the ice like that, you know that they don't like what they feel in the moment."
Zach Hyman has been a key player for the Edmonton Oilers during the playoffs. The 32-year-old has notched 11 points through five goals and six assists in 14 postseason games.
Meanwhile, the Oilers lead the Stars 2-1 in Game 4 with the third period in progress.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama