Zach Bogosian injury: What happened to Minnesota Wild defenseman?

Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian exited Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper body injury.

The incident occurred late in the first period when Bogosian blocked a shot from the Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers. Clearly in discomfort, Bogosian returned to the bench and did not emerge for the second period.

As the period concluded, the loss of Bogosian compounded the Wild's misery, trailing 3-1. The Wild notched up a goal through Marco Rossi, while the Jets capitalized with efforts from Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi.

The Wild's defense took a hit without Zach Bogosian, whose injury severity and comeback timeline remains uncertain.

Skating through adversity: Zach Bogosian's NHL journey

Zach Bogosian has traversed a rugged path in the NHL. He set records as the Atlanta Thrashers' youngest player but also faced trials like injuries and trades in the rollercoaster of pro hockey.

This season, Bogosian moved between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has managed one goal and eight assists in 43 games. They are not the most flashy stats but show his dedication despite difficulties..

Bogosian's journey took a twist in Feb. 2020. The Buffalo Sabres put him on waivers, indicating that his time with the team was likely ending.

He ended up with the Tampa Bay Lightning and won the Stanley Cup in his debut playoff season — ending a 12-year wait for the title.

Zach has had many injuries, including a broken leg in his debut season, but his accomplishments are impressive. He topped the Thrashers/Jets franchise in hits and also recorded his 100th NHL point and assist.

Bogosian switched from the Jets to the Sabres, and then moved from the Lightning to the Wild. Every shift offered unique hurdles and chances, which highlight his ability to adjust on the ice and beyond.