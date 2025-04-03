Zach Hyman compares Toronto and Edmonton fan bases, says Oilers' support feels ‘amplified’

Zach Hyman is a valued part of the Edmonton Oilers. The winger has been nothing but brilliant sharing the line with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl since joining the Edmonton Oilers in 2021.

But considering his statistics, there are always question marks surrounding his previous team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, letting him walk after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Hyman, who scored 15 goals in 43 games, in the pandemic shortened season was let go by the team citing salary cap crunch.

Hyman ended up signing a seven-year $39.5 million deal in Edmonton, more than doubling his $2.25 annual average value in Toronto. But even then he can be regarded as one of the underpaid players in the league.

During his time in Toronto, Hyman didn't score more than 21 goals in a season despite sharing lines with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. But in 303 games for the Oilers, he has 144 goals with his highest being a 54 goal-tally last season.

Speaking on the 'What Chaos!' podcast, Hyman opened up about the differences in playing in Edmonton and Toronto. As a Toronto-native he acknowledged its big city feel, but he fondly spoke of his time in Edmonton for the 'amplified support.' Hyman said (4:35):

"The difference is I guess Toronto is a bigger city, so you don’t have that smaller city feel—not that Edmonton is a small city. But here, you see a lot of the same people. I go to the same coffee shop. Now that I have kids, they go to school, and I see a lot of the same people. I have cool interactions every day with people who are just so supportive.

"I’ve felt nothing but support and love here in the city. I felt that in Toronto as well, but I think it’s amplified here—maybe because I go to the same places more, or maybe because I’m in my family life now. I just feel very loved here, and it’s a special feeling."

Zach Hyman's take on Leon Draisaitl's MVP-calliber season

While Zach Hyman had a slow start to his personal season, he has seen his linesmate Leon Draisaitl light up the league. The German international has scored 52 goals and a total of 103 points in 70 games, often single-handedly winning games in the absence of McDavid. As per Hyman, he is the top contender for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the league's MVP:

"He’s amazing. I mean, he was underpaid on his last contract for the longest time—probably the most underpaid player in the league. And now, this deal is already aging well. He’s having probably his best season ever and, in my opinion, should be the runaway MVP. Maybe I’m biased, but I see it every day."

Hyman, Draisaitl and the Oilers' came within one win of the coveted Stanley Cup last season and will hope to make it a successful playoff run this time around.

