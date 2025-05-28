The Edmonton Oilers will have to suffer the absence of Zach Hyman a little longer. The star wing will not play in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars, which is a potential clincher for Edmonton, on Thursday night. He may be out for the rest of playoffs.

Hyman left with an undisclosed injury in Game 4, which was the third straight win for Edmonton, and he's already been ruled out for the next game. His ability to return will be influenced by many things, including how long this series goes.

Hyman went down and left the game against the Stars halfway through the first period. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch says Zach Hyman is getting surgery today and is likely out for the season. As per some reports, the surgery will be on Hyman's wrist.

Game 5 is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Oilers star reflects on loss of Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman is usually the left wing on the first line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Edmonton Oilers will have to find someone else to take that spot for now.

Zach Hyman is injured (Image via Imagn)

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said it's a "massive" loss (via NHL):

"You’re missing a key player, and also you go down a guy for lines, too. So, extra ice time for other guys, which puts some miles on guys. The way that we responded was fantastic. You saw a lot of guys step up, skate hard, hitting guys the way that [Hyman] has been hitting. It’s really important to respond like that when something like that happens."

Skinner added that Hyman is a "key" player for them, a leader in the locker room and a consistent presence on the ice. The Oilers will miss him, and they're hopeful that he can come back if they make the Stanley Cup Final against either the Florida Panthers or Carolina Hurricanes.

