Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers made a remarkable playoff comeback, losing three games but winning three straight against the Florida Panthers.

Speaking at a Monday press conference, Zach Hyman talked about their previous Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks in the Western semis. On May 20, they secured a 3-2 victory over the Canucks in a crucial Game 7. Hyman believes these moments can prepare them for the last game of the Stanley Cup Final.

In that crucial game, Zach Hyman scored his 11th playoff goal and deflected a shot from Evan Bouchard past Arturs Silovs. Hyman shared the importance of experience in handling high-pressure situations like Game 7s.

"I think we had an actual Game 7 against Vancouver where both teams are in a Game 7, and somebody's going home," Hyman said.

Looking ahead to Monday's Stanley Cup Final game, Hyman pointed out the challenges against their opponent. He exuded confidence that the lessons from their previous Game 7 would help them:

"So yeah, I think we've had experience in these moments. And obviously, today is another animal, but you'd like to think that your experience will help you in those moments."

Zach Hyman talks about the Oilers' recovery from trailing 3-0

Zach Hyman reflected on the Edmonton Oilers' journey to a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers after trailing 3-0 in the series.

"I hope I'm never in a position that I'm down 0-3 that we have to do this again," Hyman said. "I hope we're never in that spot. It's not a fun spot to be in down 0-3. Having said that, you have an opportunity to do something unbelievable.

"I think we have an opportunity to do something really, really special. But it doesn't mean anything unless you do it. Like, you've got to do it. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves in this room. There's one more game left and it's going to be the hardest one"

Growing up playing road hockey with his brothers in Toronto, Hyman remembered their makeshift Game 7 scenarios. Now, facing a real Game 7 in Sunrise, Florida, he said:

"This is an opportunity that could be once in a lifetime. It's a special opportunity that we need to take advantage of."

The Oilers' comeback saw them outscore the Panthers 18-5 across Games 4, 5 and 6. Hyam has scored two goals and two assists in the Stanley Cup Final so far.