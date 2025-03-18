Zach Hyman reveals 2 key reasons behind Edmonton Oilers’ back-to-back wins ahead of Utah matchup

Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers have gotten two consecutive wins. Those wins, and others, have helped keep the Oilers within striking distance of the Vegas Golden Knights in their division.

If they're to catch Vegas and get the top spot to defend their Western Conference pennant, they will need to replicate what they did in those wins over the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

Hyman pointed out two things that led to those wins. The forward said (0:50):

"I think first and foremost, unbelievable goaltending in both. And I think just a great defensive effort in both, right, to limit those teams. If you want to win late in the season, you got to play well defensively, you have to have good goaltending, and I think we had both. So that really helps."

Stuart Skinner made 21 of 22 saves against the Rangers and Calvin Pickard saved 24 of 25 attempts in an overtime win over the Islanders.

Hyman added:

"I think offensively we’ll start to find our game. Everybody knows we can score. Obviously, maybe not as much this year as years past or in the stretch or whatnot, but I think we’re pretty confident that we can get going there too."

Zach Hyman ready for return to Oilers' lineup

The Edmonton Oilers won without Zach Hyman last time out. They were without the services of their star forward but managed to win 3-1 anyway thanks to the brilliant goalkeeping.

Zach Hyman is healthy again (Imagn)

He was out with an undisclosed injury, but he's not going to miss any more time. Via NHL, he said:

“All good to go. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but I’m feeling good.”

Mattias Ekholm, who's been out since March 4, is also expected to return to the ice. He said he's feeling "a lot better" now and he's thrilled that his team held it down in his absence. He's ready to get back now alongside Hyman.

