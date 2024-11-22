Zach Werenski’s fiance Odette Peters reacts to his OT winner and career best night against Lightning

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski dropped a masterclass on Thursday night as his side made a remarkable comeback to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-6 in overtime. Werenski scored the game-winning goal just 1:25 into overtime and finished with a career-high five points.

Columbus started the game trailing 3-1 after the first period but came roaring back in the second, scoring four goals. Werenski tied the game at 4 and contributed three assists, while Sean Monahan also shined with a goal and three assists. Forward Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist on the night, while Kent Johnson and Yegor Chinakhov also scored.

Zach Werenski’s fiance Odette Peters reacted to his OT winner. She reposted a clip of the game-winning shot from the Blue Jackets’ official Instagram handle on her story, and wrote:

“5 pt night & OT winner for #8!! lfggg!!! 🚨”

The Lightning gained a 3-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game but couldn’t hold on to their early advantage. Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the first while Nikita Kucherov tallied three assists. Anthony Cirelli, Mitchell Chaffee, Brandon Hagel, and Connor Geekie each had a goal and an assist.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves, while Tampa’s Jonas Johansson stopped 36 shots but couldn’t fend off the Blue Jackets’ offense.

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason heaps praise on Zach Werenski

In the post-game interview, Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason praised Zach Werenski for his outstanding performance. He claimed that Werenski is one of the best players he has seen.

“I’ve seen a lot of hockey players. I don’t think I’ve seen one like him, honestly. Like, he’s. He just. He’s amazing, you know,” Dean Evason said.

Evason mentioned that Werenski excels in both offensive and defensive aspects. The coach also acknowledged Werenski's leadership.

“He has stepped up in a leadership role, one of which is obviously the one you guys see, and the one you don’t see as much, but he's taken on a much bigger role within our room, on the bench, and away from the rink.”

The Blue Jackets will aim to carry their momentum into Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which marks the return of Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson to Nationwide Arena.

