Zach Werenski's fiancée Odette flexes custom USA jacket with late Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey number for 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA defenseman Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters shared a tribute to her fiance’s late teammate Johnny Gaudreau on the sidelines of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

On Thursday, Odette posted a photo of a custom Team USA jacket for players’ partners on Instagram. Odette’s jacket had the number ‘13’, Gaudreau’s jersey number, on the sleeve.

“So good,” Odette wrote in the post’s caption, also tagging Johnny’s wife Meredith and adding a heart emoji.

Odette posted several other photos on Thursday from Montreal, where Team USA took on Finland in their opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. One post is a back view of Odette and Team USA goalie Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend Alessandra wearing their team jackets.

Their partners’ names are embroidered on the back of the jacket and the number 13 on the sleeve, to honor Johnny.

Another photo shows Odette posing for a group photo with other hockey players’ wives and girlfriends. She also reposted a pic shared by the Blue Jackets featuring her fiance with Team USA captain Auston Matthews, both in the national team’s uniforms.

(Credit: IG/@odette_peters)

Zach and Johnny became close friends during their time playing together for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Odette and Meredith have also forged a special bond, with plenty of posts on social media documenting their friendship.

Team USA defeated Finland 6-1 in their opening game of the round-robin tournament on Thursday night. Werenski had three assists on the night.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on Aug. 29 in their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The brothers, in town for their sister Katie’s wedding, were riding bikes at night on the side of the road when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

Team USA honors Johnny Gaudreau at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA also honored Johnny Gaudreau by having a jersey with his name and the number 13 on it hanging in the locker room.

"It's amazing," Zach Werenski said via NHL.com. "I didn't know that was coming until after the game. Just an incredible honor. A lot of guys in here knew John, knew John very well and still know his family. He's with us. Him and his brother are with us and we're going to play hard for them the whole tournament."

Many members of the US team have said that they will play to honor Johnny and Matthew’s memories.

