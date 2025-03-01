Zack Werenski's fiancée Odette shares heartwarming photo of Blue Jackets D-man holding Johnny Gaudreau's son at family skate day

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski shared a special moment with late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau’s infant son on Friday. Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters posted a photo on Instagram that showed Werenski holding the one-year-old Johnny Gaudreau Jr. in his arms.

Ad

The Blue Jackets' official Instagram account also posted a photo showing Werenski and Odette on the ice together during the pregame skate for the 2025 Stadium Series, which is being held at Ohio Stadium this year.

(Credit: Instagram/@odette_peters, Instagram/@bluejacketsnhl)

The 2025 NHL Stadium Series is set to be this year’s outdoor NHL game, a practice the league has followed since 2008. The game will feature the Columbus Blue Jackets facing off against the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

This marks the first time the Blue Jackets have been a part of the annual event. The franchise also announced that the Gaudreau family would lead the players out onto the ice for the game in honor of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaudreau was a forward with the Blue Jackets when he and Matthew Gaudreau were killed in a road accident on August 29. The brothers were cycling on the side of the road at night in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, their hometown, when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

Since their deaths, the NHL and hockey community have held special ceremonies and set up awards to honor the brothers’ legacy and to support the Gaudreau family.

Ad

Zach Werenski speaks about lessons he learned from Johnny Gaudreau

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) talk during an NHL regular season hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings on March 19, 2024 - Source: Getty

Zach Werenski made an appearance on the NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers podcast in early February. During his conversation on the podcast, Werenski spoke about how much he looked up to Johnny Gaudreau and what he learned from him in the two seasons they played together with the Blue Jackets.

Ad

“I only played with him for two years and it felt like I’ve played with him for my whole career,” Werenski said. “My first year, he actually used to drive me nuts because he’d be the last guy to show up to the rink and the first guy to leave."

"I was always like, ‘Why is he doing this?’ And it was just because he wanted to get home to his wife and kids. I think I’ve learned so much from that, where now, I don’t go to the rink longer than I have to be at the rink.”

Ad

Ad

Meredith shared the clip of Werenski narrating the story, tagging Werenski's fiancee Odette Peters, and said:

"So nice. Also want to mention how much Uncle Zach has stepped up for us too, @odette_peters,"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama