"Zero percent chance this ends well" - NHL fans left shocked by Buffalo Sabres' decision to rehire Lindy Ruff as head coach

NHL fans were left shocked and intrigued as the Buffalo Sabres made a surprising announcement regarding their head coaching position. The team announced today that Lindy Ruff would return as the club's new head coach.

Ruff is not a new face for the franchise. He has previously coached the Sabres from 1997 to 2013. So, Ruff is a familiar face among Buffalo fans. In his tenure, the Sabres made multiple playoff appearances and even a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999.

The news of Ruff's return prompted diverse reactions from NHL fans. Spittin Chiclets, a popular hockey podcast, shared the announcement on social media, asking Buffalo Sabres fans,

"How are we feeling about this, Sabre Nation?"

Expand Tweet

The response was mixed, with some fans expressing excitement at the return of a familiar and experienced coach while others voiced skepticism and surprise.

One reaction came from Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette, who called the hire "bizarre."

Expand Tweet

"Happy for Lindy, zero percent chance this ends well. #GameHasPassedHimBy," One fan said.

Expand Tweet

"The GOAT is back! Not sure why he would want to come back, but I suppose he has his reasons!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Why NHL organizations recycling coaches like that all the time? Year after year they are using the same coaches," a fan wrote.

The Buffalo Sabres' decision to rehire Ruff as head coach has sparked debate among NHL fans.

"Took the Devils in 22-23 as a young, exciting, playoff team, to this year as.... 7th place in a weak Metro Division Not sure what Buffalo is thinking, but sure, continue that playoff drought," a fan said.

"I'm good with it!!! Get us back Lindy, a fan commented.

"I don't know. Part of me is really exicted because he's back and is the kind of coach this roster needs. The other part of me is just thinking that it's such a typical Sabres move and if it doesn't go well then Lindy's legacy here will be somewhat tarnished," a fan said.

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Lindy Ruff's hiring

Lindy Ruff is returning as the Buffalo Sabres' head coach, replacing Don Granato. Ruff was recently head coach of the New Jersey Devils. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams expressed confidence in Ruff's experience and track record.

"I want to be clear though that this hire was not made with nostalgia in mind," Adams said (h/t ESPN). "Lindy is the right person for the job now, and any history with our organization and community is simply an added bonus."

Ruff will be officially introduced as the Sabres' coach in a press conference on Tuesday.