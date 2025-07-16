NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule: Date, time, important matchups & more

The NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule has been released with a number of key matchups and events every hockey fan should keep on their radar.

From epic returns to former hometowns to key matchups and special events, the NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule has something for every fan.

So, here’s a look at the key dates and matchups for the NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule.

NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule: Date, time, important matchups

#10 Season opener (October 7)

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Florida Panthers in the season opener on October 7. The two-time Stanley Cup champs will open their season at home. Also, it will mark the debut for Blackhawks' new coach Jeff Blashill.

#9 Possible Matthew Schaefer debut (Oct 9)

The New York Islanders will open their season on October 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game could mark the debut of first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer. The game will also mark the debut of Penguins' new coach Dan Muse.

#8 Prime Monday Night Hockey (Oct 13)

The Prime Monday Night Hockey kicks off with a double-header on Canadian Thanksgiving. The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Detroit Red Wings in an Original 6 matchup, while the St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks in the late game.

#7 Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov 8)

The Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 8 in the Hall of Fame game at Scotiabank Arena. Bruins fans will have special interest in the game as former defenseman Zdeno Chara will be inducted into the Hall. Also, former Bruin Joe Thornton will be part of the honors.

#6 Global Sweden Series (Nov 14 and 16)

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators as part of the Global Sweden Series at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Both squads will feature three Swedish players. The Penguins feature Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Emil Bemstrom. For the Predators, Swedish stars Filip Forsberg, Adam Wilsby, and Andreas Englund will return to their home country.

#5 Stanley Cup Final rematch (Nov. 22)

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers for the first time since the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. The rematch will feature familiar faces and some new ones as both teams look to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

#4 New York Rangers @ Boston Bruins (Nov 28)

The New York Rangers will take on the Boston Bruins in the Thanksgiving Showdown. The activity will be intense as 30 teams will hit the ice on the same night. However, the Rangers and Bruins will be the marquee matchup of the night.

#3 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (Jan 2)

The New York Rangers will face the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The game will be among the NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule’s most anticipated games. It will mark a great kick for the 2025 calendar year.

#2 Marner returns to Toronto (Jan 23)

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 23 in what could be the biggest game in the NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule in Toronto. The game could mark the return of Mitch Marner as a member of the Golden Knights.

#1 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series (Feb 1)

The NHL 2025-26 regular season schedule would not be complete without the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will also take place about a week before the 2026 Olympics are set to begin.

