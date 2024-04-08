NHL clinching scenarios 2024: How does Detroit Red Wings' road to the playoffs look like?

The Detroit Red Wings are in a fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings are coming off a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at home on Sunday in a massive win for their playoff hopes. The victory improved their record to 38-31-8, which is good for 84 points.

Detroit is 4-4-2 in its last 10. Coach Derek Lalonde knows how crucial the win is.

“We’ve been staying in the battle,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said, via NHL.com. “That’s points in four of our last six games and victories in two of our last three. We’re slowly gobbling up some points and keeping ourselves in the fight.

"We’re going to leave the rink above the playoff line with five games left. This would have been a dream scenario for us going into this season, and now we’re here. How are we going to handle it on Tuesday?”

The Red Wings have five games left in the season, so what does their path to the playoffs look like?

Detroit Red Wings playoff chances

The Detroit Red Wings are one point up on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers. Pittsburgh is in action on Monday, so there's a chance that the Penguins will pass the Red Wings for the final playoff spot.

Yet, Detroit is set to play Washington at home on Tuesday and will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. If the Red Wings win both those games, they will likely secure a playoff spot.

Detroit also has confidence in their goalie Alex Lyon, who played well in the win over Buffalo.

“When you get a good start like that, obviously you want to reward the guys,” Lyon said. “It gives you confidence too. Got to give a lot of credit to the guys. I thought that we did a good job of locking it down.

"I think they had some opportunities, but for the most part we did a good job of getting it deep and making them go 200 feet. That’s what you got to do when you have the lead – play from the inside out and protect the house. I thought for the most part we were diligent with that.”

After the Detroit Red Wings' win on Sunday, MoneyPuck is giving the team a 51.6% chance of making the playoffs. Detroit also has a magic number of five. If it wins out, it will make the playoffs.

