NHL clinching scenarios 2024: How does Nashville Predators' road to the playoffs look like?

The Nashville Predators have been one of the surprising teams this season. Nashville currently has the Western Conference's top Wild Card slot. The Predators haven't clinched a playoff spot yet but are closing in on it.

Nashville Predators' playoff chances

The Nashville Predators enter play on April 2 with a record of 43-27-4, which is good for 90 points and the top Wild Card spot.

Nashville sits three points ahead of Los Angeles for the second Wild Card slot and six points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who are out of the postseason picture. The Predators have yet to clinch a playoff spot, but MoneyPucks gives them a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Nashville's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four, meaning the Predators need four wins, or a combination of their wins and losses by the Blues, to clinch a playoff spot. The Predators could clinch a playoff spot as early as this week if the following happens:

The Predators beat the Bruins on Tuesday. The Predators beat the Blues in regulation on Thursday. On Saturday, either the Predators beat the Islanders or the Blues lose in regulation to the Sharks.

Lately, the Predators have been one of the hottest teams. Nashville is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, which has the team confident heading into the post-season, according to goalie Kevin Lankinen.

“We've been really confident for the last few weeks and we're building something and we're feeling the connection,” Lankinen said, via NHL.com.

“We're feeling the trust that's building in this locker room, and it's really cool to see guys coming in and out of the lineup and contributing at the level they do.

"So, I think it just tells about the group and how comfortable everybody is, and myself included. It's fun to be part of this group and it's a good time to be a hockey player," he added.

With the way the standings currently are, Nashville would be playing the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the playoffs.

