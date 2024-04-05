How does New York Islanders' road to playoffs look like?

The New York Islanders are in a fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday to improve to 34-27-15, which is good for 83 points. It was also New York's third straight win, which has been key for them.

Mat Barzal said after the win, via NHL.com:

"I think these games, especially with just what's on the line, it's bringing the best of everyone. We stick together and we have guys in here that are willing to play in those big moments."

With 83 points, New York is one point up on the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings, but the team has played one more game than the two teams.

New York Islanders' playoff chances

The New York Islanders are holding on to the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

MoneyPuck gives the Islanders a 36.8% chance of making the playoffs. Their playoff odds are lower than the Detroit Red Wings, who have a 45.3% chance of making it, but higher than Washington with a 36.3% chance.

A big reason their odds are lower than Detroit's is that New York has played a game more. However, the Islanders have some easy games coming up. They are set to play Buffalo and Montreal twice, as well as the Penguins and the Capitals, which are massive for the playoff picture.

“I think we’re playing more consistent throughout the game,” Anders Lee said. “I don’t think we’re having the lulls that we had. That was a big reason why we weren’t getting the consistent results is we were having too many periods of the game, whether it was first 20, second 20 — lapses.

"You’ve obviously seen it. I think we’ve been pretty consistent with our play for the majority of all these wins.”

The Islanders do not have a magic number to clinch a playoff spot, as they don't control their own destiny. But, if Detroit and Washington both lose their next game, the Islanders would have control with just six games left in the season.

If the season did end today, New York would be playing the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. But the Islanders must likely go 4-2 at the worst down the stretch to make the playoffs.

Poll : Do you think the Islanders will make the playoffs? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion