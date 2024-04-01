NHL clinching scenarios 2024: How does the Philadelphia Flyers' road to the playoffs look like?

The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled recently, so their playoff fate is up in the air.

Philadelphia entered the season not favored to make the playoffs, according to oddsmakers, but the Flyers surprised many. However, they are barely holding on to a playoff spot.

Philadelphia Flyers' playoff chances

The Philadelphia Flyers enter play on Monday with a 36-29-10 record, holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the East.

Philadelphia is tied in points with the Washington Capitals, with 82. But Washington has played two fewer games, which is why the Capitals are ahead of them in the standings. Philadelphia is only two points up on the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot, but the Red Wings have played one fewer game.

Nevertheless, MoneyPuck gives Philadelphia a 72.2% chance of making the playoffs. The Flyers have a fairly easy schedule coming up, with games against the Islanders, Sabres, Blue Jackets and Canadiens who are all outside the playoffs.

However, Philadelphia has lost to the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks and has been on a four-game losing streak, which has impacted their playoff chances.

"We've just got to get some sort of energy back and some confidence back in our game," coach Jortorella said, via Yahoo. "And not lose our belief. We've worked too hard to get to this spot, to play these type of games. Now we've got to figure it out, we've got to figure out how we get back on the other side of it here...

"Maybe that's what needs to happen. I think we hit the bottom tonight here and maybe it needs to happen for us to get back into it. ... We're going to clear the deck, we've got to start again Monday and hopefully we'll be able to rebound."

However, the Philadelphia Flyers' clinching scenario will come down to the wire, as their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is seven.

