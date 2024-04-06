NHL clinching scenarios 2024: How does Pittsburgh Penguins' road to the playoffs look like?

On Saturday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins will continue their surprise quest to win a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, hoping to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2022, missing out on the postseason last season.

Their next opponent is the Tampa Bay Lightning, the top wildcard the Penguins are chasing. With 93 points, the Lightning are still in contention for jumping up into third place in the Atlantic Division, while the Penguins, with 81 points, remain two back of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Considering Pittsburgh has six games left, every point is critical. So what do they have to do in the final two weeks to defy the odds and qualify for a wildcard spot?

Pittsburgh Penguins playoff chases

After appearing in the Stanley Cup playoffs for 16 seasons, the Penguins missed the postseason in 2022-23, the second time in Sidney Crosby's career that he did not have a shot at winning a championship.

Even though the future Hall of Famer has already won three Stanley Cup titles, every player's goal is to play in the final game of the season and hoist the Silver Chalice.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

This season, Crosby has recorded a point-per-game average for the 19th time in his career, further solidifying his place among the greatest of all-time. However, outside of his 84 points, the rest of the team around him has played subpar, leading to Jake Guentzel getting traded at the deadline.

Pittsburgh has won its last three games and climbed the standings; MoneyPuck.com estimates it has a 28.6% chance of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

One of their biggest tests will come against the Lightning, considered one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference and an opponent that no one wants to face in the playoffs, especially with Nikita Kucherov leading the team in scoring with 133 points.

After Saturday, Pittsburgh will return to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. During that contest, Auston Matthews will continue his quest for 70 goals. Since the Maple Leafs are trying to capture their first Stanley Cup title in almost 60 seasons, they are on a mission to finish the season strong.

Ultimately, it doesn't get any easier for the Penguins, who face the Detroit Red Wings, who are one point ahead of them in the standings. They follow that contest with a matchup with their rivals, the Boston Bruins, who are vying for the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top team.

Pittsburgh's final two games feature matchups against the Western Conference's top team, the Nashville Predators. Then, their season wraps up on April 17 against the New York Islanders, who currently occupy the final wildcard spot in the East.

However, a lot can change between now and then, and right now, Crosby is singlehandedly carrying his team back into the race, looking for one more chance to chase a ring.