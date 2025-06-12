NHL Draft 2025: Top 5 prospects with the highest potential ceiling ft. Matthew Schaefer

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28, and atop the draft class are several impact players.

The New York Islanders won the draft lottery to select first overall and can change their franchise around with the top pick. Ahead of the draft, here are five players with the highest potential ceiling.

NHL Draft 2025: Top 5 prospects with the highest ceiling

#1, Matthew Schaefer, D

Matthew Schaefer is considered nearly a lock to be the first overall pick, and that's for good reason.

Schaefer can very well be a legit No. 1 defenseman in the NHL, which is needed for every team to be competitive. Schaefer is an offensive defenseman who can run a power play, but also plays well defensively, which allows coaches to trust him in any situation.

Schaefer can very well be one of the best defensemen in the NHL in the future.

#2, Michael Misa, C

Michael Misa has been considered a future NHLer since he was barely a teenager. Misa got exceptional status in the OHL, allowing him to play at 15 instead of the usual 16.

Misa is already a solid player, but the sky is the limit for him. Misa can be a first-line centerman in the NHL and be a two-way player, as well.

Misa does it all, as this season in Sagniaw, he had 46 multipoint games and 16 multigoal games, as well as scoring 21 power-play goals and four short-handed goals.

#3, Roger McQueen, C

Roger McQueen can be a legit No. 1 center in the NHL if he can live up to the expectations, which makes him an intriguing draft option.

McQueen could be a top-five pick as he's a 6-foot-5 centerman playing in the WHL. McQueen plays physical with his size, but can also be a game-changer on offense with his scoring ability.

If McQueen can use his size the right way and also score in the NHL, he'll be one of the best players in the league.

#4, James Hagens, C

James Hagens was in the running to be the first overall pick, but he could fall outside of the top five.

However, Hagens does have a high ceiling as he can be a first-line center in the NHL. Hagens didn't dominate the NCAA as many thought, but he was much younger than those playing, which hurt his draft stock.

But, Hagens has all the skills to be an impact NHL player.

#5, Joshua Ravensbergen, G

Goalies often don't go in the first round of the NHL Draft, but Joshua Ravensbergen could find himself being picked.

Goalies are hard to project and develop, but he has plenty of hype to be a legit No. 1 goalie in the NHL. Having a star goalie is key to winning, so Ravensbergen has all the potential and a high ceiling.

