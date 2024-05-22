NHL Eastern Conference Finals past winners: Complete list and results for past 10 winners

The second round of the NHL playoffs 2024 is over. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers to head into Stanley Cup Finals.

The Panthers led the Atlantic Division with 52 wins and 110 points, while the Rangers won the President Trophy with a league-high 114 points in the regular season, topping the Metropolitan Division.

Last year, the Panthers qualified from the Eastern Conference, but the Rangers lost in the playoff first round to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in game 7. On that note, let's take a look at the winners of the last 10 years from the Eastern Conference who qualified for the Stanley Cup Finals.

NHL Eastern Conference Finals winners for the past 10 years

#1 Florida Panthers (2022-23)

Games Played: 4

Wins: 4

Losses: 0

The Panthers dominated the 2022-23 ECF, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 but lost to Vegas Golden Knights in the finals. It was Vegas’ first Stanley Cup win.

#2 Tampa Bay Lightning (2021-22)

Games Played: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

In the 2021-22 ECF, the Lightning won their second consecutive Conference finals in six games. But this time luck was on Colorado Avalanche’s side who won the Stanley Cup.

#3 Tampa Bay Lightning (2019-20)

Games Played: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

The Lightning clinched the 2019-20 ECF in six games, beating the New York Islanders. They beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the finals.

#4 Boston Bruins (2018-19)

Games Played: 4

Wins: 4

Losses: 0

The Bruins swept the 2018-19 ECF, displaying dominance with a perfect 4-0 record and outscoring the Carolina Hurricanes 17-5. But they lost to St. Louis Blues in the finals.

#5 Washington Capitals (2017-18)

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 3

The Capitals fought through a tough seven-game series to win the 2017-18 Eastern Conference Finals. They later beat Vegas to win their and captain Alex Ovechkin’s first Stanley Cup.

#6 Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17)

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 3

The Penguins won a seven-game series during the 2016-17 Eastern Conference Finals, and it was their second consecutive Stanley Cup. They secured a win against Nashville Predators in the finals.

#7 Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16)

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 3

In the 2015-16 Eastern Conference Finals, the Penguins edged out their opponents in seven games and later beat the San Jose Sharks to win the Cup.

#8 Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-15)

Games Played: 7

Wins: 4

Losses: 3

The Lightning won the 2014-15 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the finals, ending their playoff run.

#9 New York Rangers (2013-14)

Games Played: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

The New York Rangers clinched the 2013-14 ECF in six games but lost to the Los Angeles Kings in only five games.

#10 Boston Bruins (2012-13)

Games Played: 4

Wins: 4

Losses: 0

The Bruins swept the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012-13 ECF with a perfect 4-0 record but lost the Stanley Cup to the Chicago Blackhawks in the finals.