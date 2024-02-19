NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 19

The NHL schedule is busy this week, and now that all the outdoor games are done, everyone's attention will shift to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only 19 days away.

By then, the NHL playoff picture should be more refined, with the pretenders eventually falling back. Meanwhile, the true contenders will continue battling it out for a favorable position when the real season begins in April.

There are 57 NHL games this week between Monday and Sunday, with 19 teams playing four times, while the San Jose Sharks are the only club with only two games on their schedule.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 19

#1. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard (Edmonton Oilers)

The Edmonton Oilers don't like losing, having only found themselves on the wrong end of a score six times since mid-November. This week, the team, still fighting for a favorable playoff spot, should achieve a perfect 4-0-0 record.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Out of their four matchups this week, only the Boston Bruins are a playoff team, which gives the Oilers a chance to knock off weaker opponents like the Arizona Coyotes (Monday), Minnesota Wild (Friday), and Calgary Flames (Saturday).

Many should expect Stuart Skinner to start at least three games, giving his partner Calvin Pickard a single start in the upcoming stretch.

#2. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and have a relatively easy schedule in week 19. After a Monday matchup against the 31st-ranked team, the San Jose Sharks, they face a stumbling Nashville Predators team who just got blown out by the Dallas Stars 9-2.

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Ultimately, their only challenging matchup is Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who may be at 50 goals by the time they meet. They close out the week against the bottom team in the Eastern Conference, the Ottawa Senators.

Considering that Adin Hill leads all goalies in save percentage, his numbers shouldn't be in trouble, and he could play most of the week with Logan Thompson getting a start during the back-to-back.

#3. Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg Jets)

The Winnipeg Jets haven't been the same since they were on a franchise-record nine-game winning streak. Unfortunately, a 5-4-1 stretch lately has dropped them to third in the Central Division, but there's a possible eight points available this week.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

On Monday, they lineup against the Flames before welcoming the Wild to town on Tuesday. After a few days off, the Jets will play the NHL's worst team, the Chicago Blackhawks, before a Sunday game against the Arizona Coyotes.

As one of the top goalies in the league, Connor Hellebuyck will be busy this week, most likely dressing in three games, but as mentioned, none of Winnipeg's next opponents are in the playoffs.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 19

#1. Linus Ullmark & Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

The Bruins are facing adversity for the first time in a while, and their upcoming schedule this week isn't doing them any favors. First, they play the Stars to wrap up a disappointing homestand (1-3-2) before heading to the West Coast for a four-game road trip.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

They visit the Oilers on Wednesday, who are 27-6-0 in this past 33 games. The Bruins then drive south to play the Flames, who humiliated them 4-1 on home ice two weeks ago. Boston will be in Vancouver to finish their week and face the NHL's best team.

Despite being considered the best tandem in the NHL, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have given up 19 goals in the past six games, and without the team in front of them limiting chances against some top teams, it could be a long week for the duo.

#2. Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild)

Heading into the new week, the Wild are four points out of a wildcard spot. However, their next three games are against some of the NHL's best teams, including the Canucks, Jets, and Oilers, before finishing their stretch against the Seattle Kraken.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild

In their past 10 games, Minnesota is 7-2-1 but only beat three teams currently in the playoffs. Ultimately, it will be a taxing week for Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury, who have combined to surrender 25 goals during this recent stretch.

If the Wild can pick up a couple of wins this week, it will help their chances of staying in the playoff race. But, if they happen to go 0-4-0, it will be a significant setback for a team in a groove.

#3. Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

The Flames watched a four-game win streak end with a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers last week. Then, they lost 6-3 to the Sharks before getting shut out again by the Detroit Red Wings.

However, things will not get any easier for a team sitting five points out of a wildcard spot and will become sellers at the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

On Monday, they play the seventh-best team in the league, the Jets, before facing off against the Bruins on Thursday and wrapping up their week with a matchup against their provincial rivals, the Oilers.

Unfortunately, this upcoming week may break the team and any hopes they had of making the playoffs, meaning we could see the last of Jacob Markstrom in a Flames uniform, ushering in a new era when Dustin Wolf gets the starter role.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Feb. 19, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev: 46

Wins - Thatcher Demko - 30

Losses - Petr Mzarek & Juuse Saros - 21

Saves - Ilya Sorokin: 1,206

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin: 1,325

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Anthony Stolarz: 1.97

Save percentage (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: .931%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry: 6

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev: 2694:00