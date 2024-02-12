NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 18

For the first time since Jan. 27, all 32 NHL teams will be back in action this week, meaning there are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow in the final four weeks leading up to the Mar. 8 trade deadline.

Additionally, no one has secured an NHL playoff spot at this stage, so the top 16 ranked teams are battling for the best finish to gain a favorable matchup. The remaining teams are slowly turning into spoilers.

Furthermore, a handful of goalies like John Gibson, Elvis Merzlikins and Jacob Markstrom could be playing a lot to boost their trade profile if their teams decide to move them.

There are 47 NHL games this week between Monday and Sunday, with only the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils playing four times. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets skate twice.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 18

#1. David Rittich & Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Over the weekend, the Kings returned from their NHL All-Star break and shut out the mighty Edmonton Oilers 4-0, thanks to a 26-save shutout from David Rittich.

That win was the first game under new head coach Jim Hiller, so with a new game plan, the Kings could turn the page on a miserable start to the season and rely on Rittich and All-Star Cam Talbot to steal games down the stretch.

This week, the Kings are on an East Coast trip, playing the Buffalo Sabres, 27th in league standings, followed by the Devils (20th), and wrapping up with a back-to-back against the Boston Bruins (2nd) and Pittsburgh Penguins (22nd).

As one of the better road teams in the NHL, this trip could be a season-defining turning point, with both netminders worthy of starts in fantasy hockey.

#2. Jacob Markstrom & Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

It may sound a little unbelievable, but Calgary Flames' goalie Markstrom may be someone to watch this week. On Monday, he goes head-to-head with Igor Shesterkin, who beat him for the Vezina Trophy in 2022.

In his last four starts, he's 4-0-0 with a .954 save percentage and has been the Flames MVP all year. After finishing a stretch through the East Coast, Calgary returns home with a favorable matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Although Dustin Wolf could get that start, maybe the head coach, Ryan Huska, could keep playing the team's hottest goalie, Markstrom.

On Saturday, they wrap up their week with a matchup over the Detroit Red Wings, who will travel from Vancouver. Outside of New York, they would be the second most formidable opponent this week, but since returning from the break, the Flames are unbeaten and can extend that streak for another week.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 18

#1. Alex Lyon & Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

It is going to be a tough week for the Detroit Red Wings as they visit Western Canada, first skating against the Oilers, then jetting to B.C. to face the Vancouver Canucks, before wrapping up their week against the Flames on Saturday night.

Considering the Oilers just got shut out in Los Angeles after losing their historic win streak on the road, they are returning home and seeking to reassert their dominance. Meanwhile, anyone who plays the Canucks understands they are the top team in the league and have the second most wins on home ice.

Finally, the Flames are one of the hottest NHL teams and are no longer an easy opponent to face. Overall, it will be a challenging week for Alex Lyon and Ville Husso, who will try to keep the Red Wings in a wildcard spot with four teams chasing them.

#2. Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov (New York Islanders)

It will be a quiet week for the Islanders' tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov. After playing the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, they have the remainder of the week to prepare for Sunday's NHL Stadium Series matchup against the New York Rangers.

However, the Kraken presents a formidable challenge since they are in the same position as the Islanders, with both clubs chasing playoff spots. The only reason why Sorokin and Varlamov make the list this week is there is not much for them to do, and playing the Rangers outdoors at a neutral site doesn't change the fact they are underdogs in the game.

Usually, both New York netminders would be worthy of starting every night despite their weaker-than-normal numbers. Although there will be plenty of starter options on Tuesday, there are only three games on Sunday, meaning they could be worth the risk of starting.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Feb. 12, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev: 44

Wins - Thatcher Demko - 28

Losses - Petr Mzarek - 20

Saves - Ilya Sorokin: 1,145

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin: 1,258

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: 1.89

Save Percentage (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: .937%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry: 6

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev: 2574:00