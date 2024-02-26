NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 20

There are 52 NHL games this week between Monday and Sunday, with 11 teams playing four times, while the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers are the only teams with only two games on their schedule.

Which goalies are worth following this week and which should you avoid starting based on upcoming matchups? We take a look at six of those options in our week 20 NHL fantasy goalie preview.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 20

#1. Sergei Bobrovsky & Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)

The Florida Panthers are contending not only for the Atlantic Division title but are also in the running for the Presidents' Trophy. Led by their star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the team has a favorable schedule this week with contests against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

They are 7-2-0 in February, with Bobrovsky earning a 5-1-0 record with a .948 save percentage (SV%). Considering the Panthers are not playing any back-to-back games this week, there's a good chance he plays all three games and shouldn't have trouble collecting six points.

Overall, the Florida duo of Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz have a combined 38-16-4 record with a 2.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .918 SV%.

#2. Nico Daws & Akira Schmid (New Jersey Devils)

The New Jersey Devils are desperate for points to help their cause of staying in the Eastern Conference wildcard race and should be able to pick up at least four points on a West Coast trip.

This week, they are slated to play the San Jose Sharks (31st overall), Anaheim Ducks (30th), and Los Angeles Kings (14th) on their annual California trip. Besides their stop in Hollywood, the Devils can make up some ground for their quest for an NHL playoff spot with favorable matchups against San Jose and Anaheim.

Nico Daws at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series

In February, New Jersey has a 5-5-1 record, with Nico Daws getting the most starts, earning a 4-3-0 record with a .894 SV%. Considering the importance of this trip, if the Devils don't walk away with some wins, it may force their hand into finding upgrades at the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

#3. Alex Lyon & Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

The Red Wings have three home games this week: first, against the Washington Capitals, one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL, followed by the struggling New York Islanders, and the finale against the Panthers.

Alex Lyon, Detroit Red Wings

Ultimately, Detroit is only four points behind the surging Toronto Maple Leafs for an Atlantic Division playoff spot, meaning they will not take these games for granted and put forth a solid effort each night.

In February, they are 6-2-0, with Alex Lyon going 4-2-0 with a .892 SV%. Considering Detroit is ahead of schedule regarding their rebuild, this week will be another test as they head into the trade deadline and figure out whether they need to add players for a playoff drive.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 20

#1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen & Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

The Buffalo Sabres were almost a playoff team last year and have stumbled to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings this season. Despite a 5-4-0 record in February, they have a tough week ahead.

In their upcoming four games, they skate against the Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets, all playoff teams and all four clubs rank amongst the 12 best clubs in the NHL.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Despite rolling with two unproven goalies, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi, the Sabes are 27-27-4 with a collective .901 SV% and 2.90 GAA. Even though Buffalo has a goal differential of minus six, it's going to be a tough week against teams battling for top spots in their respective divisions.

#2. Tristan Jarry & Alex Nedeljkovic (Pittsburgh Penguins)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 26-21-8, which is impressive considering how much they have struggled all season. However, they are nine points out of the playoffs and it appears they are headed toward a shake-up at the NHL trade deadline.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

As a tandem, Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic have combined for .913 SV% and 2.60 GAA but are about to run the gauntlet of the Pacific Northwest with a tough schedule against the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Although only two of these teams, Canucks and Oilers, are playoff teams, the other two are fighting for wildcard spots and are better positioned than the Penguins in the east. With four games in six nights, this trip could make or break the season, forcing significant changes.

#3. Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen & Cayden Primeau (Montreal Canadiens)

The Canadiens are still rebuilding themselves into a contender, ranking last in the Eastern Conference standings. Considering one of their three netminders, Jake Allen could be on the move at the NHL trade deadline, it's an important week for the franchise.

Unfortunately, their upcoming three games will not be easy with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, followed by a trip to Florida to face the Panthers and Lightning in three days.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault is the club's de facto number-one goalie but shares the crease with Allen and Cayden Primeau. Until the team narrows their platoon down to two, these three will continue to rotate starts.

Considering that Allen is 5-12-0 with a 3.68 GAA and .892 SV%, it would be wise to play him to boost his trade profile, but he may not get any starts in the upcoming week, leaving the duties to the young kids. No matter what happens, their only favorable matchup this week is against Arizona.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Feb. 26, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev: 48

Wins - Thatcher Demko - 31

Losses - Petr Mzarek - 22

Saves - Ilya Sorokin: 1,260

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin: 1,386

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Anthony Stolarz: 1.97

Save Percentage (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: .927%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry: 6

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev: 2812:00