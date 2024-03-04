NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 21

In Week 21 of the NHL 2023-24 season, there are 52 games between Monday and Sunday, with 11 teams playing four times. The New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals are the only clubs with two games on their schedules.

As the NHL fantasy season winds down, which goalies are worth following? In our Week 21 goalie preview, we examine the three best and three worst options this week.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 21

#1. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard (Edmonton Oilers)

Opponents: Boston (Tues), Columbus (Thur), Buffalo (Sat), Pittsburgh (Sun)

Stuart Skinner is one of the dark horse candidates for the Vezina Trophy, as the Edmonton Oilers have worked themselves out of the basement and into second place in the Pacific Division.

This past weekend, Skinner and Calvin Pickard gave up just two goals in back-to-back nights before heading out on a favorable East Coast trip that starts on Tuesday.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Even though Edmonton just lost to the Boston Bruins in overtime, its upcoming opponents have won only once since and are in a deep slump heading into the NHL trade deadline.

Ultimately, the stop in Boston this week is the only game on the schedule against a playoff opponent, making the Oilers' tandem must-starts in NHL fantasy hockey.

#2. Juuse Saros & Kevin Lankinen (Nashville Predators)

Opponents: Montreal (Tues), Buffalo (Thur), Columbus (Sat), Minnesota (Sun)

The Nashville Predators have won eight consecutive games and will most likely extend that streak this week with several favorable matchups against three non-playoff teams.

After struggling through most of the season, Juuse Saros has turned his performance up a notch, earning a 6-0-0 record with a .954 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.33 goals-against average (GAA).

His partner, Kevin Lankinen, will probably get a start on the weekend when they go back-to-back. During the win streak, he's compiled a 2-0-0 record with a .912 SV% and a 2.50 GAA, meaning the team can rely on either goalie to get them a victory.

#3. Jake Oettinger & Scott Wedgewood (Dallas Stars)

Opponents: San Jose (Tues), Anaheim (Fri), Los Angeles (Sat)

The Dallas Stars remain in a heated battle with the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division, with each team currently tied with 83 points a piece.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

This week, the Stars will travel to California to play two of the league's weakest teams, the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks, before wrapping up the Los Angeles Kings, winners of two in a row.

Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood will probably split the first games of the week, with Dallas' primary starter Oettinger getting the call on Saturday night. This tandem has battled through their struggles this season while keeping the Stars at the top of this division.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 21

#1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen & Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

Opponents: Toronto (Wed), Nashville (Thurs), Edmonton (Sat)

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the list for the second consecutive week, with a grueling schedule against two NHL heavyweights in four nights.

Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres

The duo of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi will have to stop the league's leading goal scorer, Auston Matthews, on Tuesday night before taking on the Predators on Thursday night, winners of eight straight.

To cap off the week, Connor McDavid leads the Oilers to town in what could be another lopsided defeat for the Sabres. Despite what the schedule says, Buffalo is 2-1-0 against these upcoming opponents but is 7-6-0 since the All-Star break.

#2. Joey Daccord & Phillip Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Opponents: Calgary (Mon), Winnipeg (Tues), Winnipeg (Fri)

The Seattle Kraken are a longshot to qualify for the playoffs (63 points) and face some good competition this week with a matchup against the Calgary Flames (winners of five straight) and the Central Division-leading Jets in back-to-back contests.

Since the All-Star break, the Kraken have been just 5-4-1, which hasn't helped their quest to obtain a wildcard spot. Netminders Joey Daccord and Chris Driedger have combined to give up 24 goals, which is slightly better than their season average of 2.62.

The Jets have the third-best goal differential (plus-43) in the NHL, while the Kraken are in the bottom half of the league at minus-five. These upcoming games won't be easy, but they also don't favor Seattle, which lands its goalie duo on the list.

#3. Elvis Merzlikins & Daniil Tarasov (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Opponents: Vegas (Mon), Pittsburgh (Tues), Edmonton (Thurs), Nashville (Sat)

The Columbus Blue Jackets sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and only have more wins than the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. This week, they will face a gauntlet of playoff teams, which may sink them deeper into the abyss.

Elvis Merzlinks, Columbus Blue Jackets

A few months ago, Elvis Merzlikins requested a trade. In the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline, he's produced a 12-13-7 record with a .904 SV% and 3.21 GAA. His partner, Daniil Tarasov, is 4-8-2 with a .888 SV% and 3.62 GAA.

This week, the duo will face the reigning Stanley Cup champions (Vegas Golden Knights), a struggling club (Pittsburgh Penguins) and two playoff-bound teams (Oilers and Predators) currently on winning streaks.

Considering the Blue Jackets have given up the second-most goals in the NHL, at 220, they won't be favorites in any of their upcoming matchups.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Mar. 4, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev - 50

Wins - Alexander Georgiev & Thatcher Demko - 31

Losses - Petr Mzarek - 23

Saves - Ilya Sorokin - 1,334

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin - 1,466

Fewest Goals Against (min 10 games) - Ivan Prosvetov - 26

Most Goals Against - Alexandar Georgiev - 146

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Anthony Stolarz - 2.02

Save Percentage (min 10 games) - Connor Hellebuyck & Anthony Stolarz: .924%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry - 6

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev - 2930:38