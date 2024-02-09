NHL goalkeepers who have played 1,000+ games ft. Marc-Andre Fleury  

Marc-Andre Fleury reached a monumental milestone on December 31st, Sunday, by becoming the fourth goaltender in league history to play in 1,000 games. In a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, Fleury secured his place among the greatest goaltenders. Only Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Roy have played in more games than the 39-year-old Fleury.

Marc-Andre Fleury is considered a future Hall of Famer, with a career spanning multiple teams and three Stanley Cup championships. Despite falling short of a victory in his 1,000th game, Fleury's legacy as one of the NHL's elite goaltenders is on the pedestal.

#4. Marc-Andre Fleury

Games Played: 1,008

Teams: PIT, VGK, CHI, MIN

Wins: 552

Losses: 324

Ties: 2

Shutouts: 74

Time on Ice: 58,328:28

Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003. He played a pivotal role for the team, securing three Stanley Cup championships (2009, 2016 and 2017).

Fleury has earned numerous awards, including the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Vezina Trophy. Fleury has also reached the 500 victories mark, placing him among the NHL's goaltending greats.

#3. Patrick Roy

Games Played: 1,029

Teams: MTL, COL

Wins: 551

Losses: 315

Ties: 131

Shutouts: 66

Time on Ice: 60,214:34

Patrick Roy

Roy, renowned as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, amassed an impressive 1,029 games during his illustrious career. His dominance in net earned him three Conn Smythe Trophies, a feat unmatched by any other player in NHL history.

Roy's exemplary performance spanned three decades. His notable achievements include Stanley Cup victories and the retirement of his number 33 sweater by both the Canadiens and Avalanche.

Roy recently joined the NHL as head coach of the New York Islanders.

#2. Roberto Luongo

Games Played: 1,044

Teams: NYI, VAN, FLA

Wins: 489

Losses: 392

Ties: 33

Shutouts: 77

Time on Ice: 59,879:00

Roberto Luongo

Luongo enjoyed a 19-season NHL career, playing for the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks. He garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Luongo was a two-time NHL All-Star and a recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy. He is recognized as a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Vezina Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy.

#1. Martin Brodeur

Games Played: 1,266

Teams: NJD, STL

Wins: 691

Losses: 397

Ties: 105

Shutouts: 125

Time on Ice: 74,438:25

Martin Brodeur

Brodeur played an astounding 22 seasons in the NHL, primarily with the New Jersey Devils. There, he secured three Stanley Cup titles and reached the Eastern Conference finals five times during his 17 playoff appearances.

Brodeur earned two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2002 and 2010. Because of his exceptional career, he was rightfully inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.