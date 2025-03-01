NHL insider lists Toronto Maple Leafs top trade targets including Blues captain Brayden Schenn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline. NHL insider David Pagnotta reported on The Fourth Period's "The Latest" on Saturday that St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn is a top target for Toronto.

Schenn has been a key player for the St. Louis Blues since 2017. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2019. However, Pagnotta believes acquiring him would be costly for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Yeah, they've got to make a decision. Do they go big, or do they go depth?" Pagnotta said. "And big Brayden Schenn, we reported it — that he's on their radar, but it's going to cost them, and I don't think they want to give up their first round pick next year."

"If that's the case, is it a Fraser Minten? Is it an Eastern talent, Ben Danford, who they got in the first round last year. We'll see kind of where they end up going with this."

This season, Schenn has 12 goals and 24 assists in 60 games. His contract runs through 2027-28 with a $6.5 million cap hit per season. If the Leafs trade for him, they must adjust their salary cap.

"But if they do move out one of those guys, it's likely to be a player with term, which is where, you know, the Schenn thing kind of makes a little bit of sense there, with respect to what asset they might have to give up. If not, they could pivot, going in a different direction and look at them." Pagnotta said.

Toronto Maple Leafs also interested in cap-friendly Canadiens center

The Toronto Maple Leafs are also considering a cheaper option in Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens. Evans carries a $1.7 million cap hit and has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games. Acquiring him would add depth without major cap adjustments.

"You know, Jake Evans is a player that they have circled in on $1.7 million cap hit, a lot more palatable," Pagnotta said. "That's the other thing to consider. They do make a big move, they've got to figure out how to make it.

"Work within the cap $6.5 million hit for Shenn is going to have to result in somebody significant coming up the roster from CAP perspective. So, a lot of juggling is going to have to happen over this next week for Treliving and the rest of the staff in Toronto."

After winning just one playoff series since 2004, the Maple Leafs are determined to make a deep postseason run this season. Craig Berube, their new head coach, leads a team captained by Auston Matthews.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have 37 wins and 76 points, leading the Atlantic Division. With one week until the trade deadline, the Leafs' management must decide whether to make a blockbuster move or focus on depth additions. They are expected to be active before the deadline.

