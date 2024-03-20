"NHL needs to do a better job" - Hockey fans left divided over Gary Bettman's statement on Chris Simon's suicide and potential CTE diagnosis

In the wake of former Canadian hockey star Chris Simon's tragic death by suicide at the age of 52, fans of the NHL have been reacting strongly to comments made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

He had spoken about Simon's tragic passing and the potential role of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in his death.

Bettman, when asked about Chris Simon's suicide and his family's belief that he suffered from CTE a condition that can only be diagnosed posthumously, expressed his condolences to Simon's family and friends while stating they have made the game as safe as possible in recent times.

“Chris’ passing is tragic, it’s sad. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. And, you know, on all of these matters, we wait to see what the medical experts tell us. Having said that, I think it’s well documented with all of the progress that we’ve made over the last couple decades to make the game as safe as possible.”

However, his remarks were met with mixed reactions from NHL fans.

One fan expressed frustration, stating,

"Ridiculous.. NHL needs to do a better job.. more importantly RIP.."

Another fan questioned the feasibility of eliminating hitting and fighting from the game, asking,

"Would everybody be happy if they took all the hitting and fighting out? Other than doing that, what's Bettman supposed to do or say? I wouldn't be surprised if all contact is taken out of every sport eventually. That's where society is headed these days"

A third fan highlighted the alarming trend of former players experiencing health issues later in life, suggesting that the evidence of premature dementia among fighters like Chris Simon is undeniable.

"Fighters wearing hockey uniforms routinely dying in their fifties, after a lifetime of showing signs of premature dementia, may be circumstantial evidence to Bettman, but it’s real for the ex-players and their families."

Lastly, a fan criticized the league's approach towards enforcing safety rules, stating,

"They’ve added some rules to make the game safer…and then they’re just completely ignored by him and the Player Safety Department."

Chris Simon received tributes from the NHL and OHL

Chris Simon played in the NHL for 15 seasons. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and also reached the finals with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004.

"Chris was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, and played a key role in the dressing room. He was a beloved friend, father, brother, and son," the NHL Alumni Association said.

After his passing, heartfelt tributes poured in from teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Simon's former teammate Joe Sakic said (via statement from Avalanche):

"Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and an important part of our first championship season."

OHL Commissioner David Branch said:

“Off the ice Chris was very caring for others. He was a special person, and he’ll be deeply missed.

Chris Simon's untimely death is surely a sad one for hockey and NHL whether his playing career and its impact played a role in it or not.