NHL offer sheet candidates: 3 stars who could be poached in 2025 ft. Marco Rossi

NHL free agency opened up on July 1, and it was also the first day teams could sign offer sheets to RFAs.

Ad

If a player gets offer-sheeted, the NHL team has a chance to match. Offer sheets are rare to see in the NHL, but here are three players who could be offer-sheeted.

NHL offer sheet: 3 candidates

#1, Marco Rossi, C

Marco Rossi is one of the best RFAs, and his name has been linked to an offer sheet.

Rossi wasn't happy with his role with the Minnesota Wild. However, the Wild have made it clear they will match an offer to Rossi.

Ad

Trending

"I’m not concerned,” Wild GM Bill Guerin said Tuesday, via NHL.com. “We’re prepared. We will match. It’s not an issue with us. I think when you’ve seen (offer sheets) in the past that have been successful, maybe the teams weren’t fully prepared for it. But yeah, we’re prepared for it. We’d rather make a deal with Marco.”

Ad

Rossi was selected ninth overall in 2020. Last season, he recorded 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 82 games.

#2, Bowen Byram, D

Bowen Byram is also another popular name that has been rumored to be getting an offer sheet.

The Buffalo Sabres could look to trade Byram, but if a deal can't be worked out, an offer sheet does seem likely.

Byram recorded 7 goals and 31 assists for 38 points in 82 games. He's an offensive defenseman who's still just 24 and is a good second-pairing defenseman.

Ad

#3, Jack McBain, C

A lot of the potential offer sheet targets have already re-signed, so Jack McBain is the third-ranked offer sheet candidate.

McBain spent last season with the Utah Mammoth and is a good third-line center. McBain is 25 and recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points last season.

If an offer sheet gets signed, Utah likely would match McBain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama