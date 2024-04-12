NHL players with 1000 assists feat. Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky and more

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins recently reached the illustrious milestone of 1000 career assists in the NHL. His assist on Erik Karlsson's overtime game-winner against Detroit marked this significant achievement.

Reaching 1000 assists places Crosby in rarefied company, as he becomes only the 14th player in league history to accomplish this feat. The assist also pushed Crosby to 10th on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1591 career points.

Furthermore, his 1000th assist also helped propel the Penguins into an important playoff position late in the season.

Here is a list of NHL players with 1000 assists:

1. Wayne Gretzky

The Great One leads all with an astonishing 1,963 assists over his career with teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. His total points tally of 2,857 remains untouched, making him the standard-bearer in the NHL.

2. Ron Francis

Known for his playmaking prowess, Ron Francis racked up 1,249 assists across stints with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and others, amassing a total of 1,798 points.

3. Mark Messier

With 1,193 assists, Mark Messier was a key figure for the Oilers and New York Rangers, contributing to multiple Stanley Cup victories and collecting 1,887 points.

4. Ray Bourque

One of the greatest defensemen, Ray Bourque accumulated 1,169 assists playing primarily for the Boston Bruins and briefly for the Colorado Avalanche, totaling 1,579 points.

5. Jaromir Jagr

The ageless wonder, Jaromir Jagr had stops in Pittsburgh, Washington, and several other cities, tallying 1,155 assists and 1,921 points.

6. Paul Coffey

Another defenseman known for his offensive skills, Paul Coffey notched 1,135 assists with teams like the Oilers and Penguins, ending with 1,531 points.

7. Joe Thornton

Joe Thornton has recorded 1,109 assists in his career, with teams such as the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks.

8. Adam Oates

A superb setup man, Adam Oates had 1,079 assists, playing for teams like the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins, with a career point total of 1,420.

9. Steve Yzerman

The long-time Detroit Red Wings captain, Steve Yzerman, finished his illustrious career with 1,063 assists and 1,755 points.

10. Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe had a lengthy career mostly with the Red Wings, recording 1,049 assists and 1,850 points.

11. Marcel Dionne

Marcel Dionne quietly amassed 1,040 assists and 1,771 points during his time with the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings.

12. Mario Lemieux

Despite battling health issues, Mario Lemieux had 1,033 assists in just 915 games, a testament to his incredible skill level, with a total of 1,723 points.

13. Joe Sakic

Over his career with the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche, Joe Sakic reached 1,016 assists and 1,641 points.

14. Sidney Crosby

The latest entrant, Sidney Crosby has 1,000 assists and counting, with his career points at 1,591. He is the only active NHL player on the list.

These players have excelled individually and uplifted their teams, often transforming games with their vision and passing ability.