NHL playoff clinching scenarios for Flames, Wild and Blues | April 14, 2025

The Stanley Cup playoffs are right around the corner, and there have already been multiple teams that have either punched their ticket to the postseason or otherwise been officially eliminated from any chance at particpating in them.

Ad

But there are still several teams hoping to be able to advance, and their fates could be decided quite literally on the final day of the regualr season much in the same manner as last season.

NHL playoff clinching scenario for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames remain mathematically alive in the standings thanks to their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, improving their record to 39-27-14.

Ad

Trending

The Flames have two games left and trail the St. Louis Blues by two points for the second and final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. In order to secure a playoff spot, not only do they need the Blues (who have one game left) to lose in regulation, but they also must win their final two games in regulation.

It will be a tall order, considering the Flames will have to face the Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights followed by the Los Angeles Kings, who are second in the division.

Ad

NHL playoff clinching scenario for the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues completely changed things around in their season when they decided to terminate Drew Bannister and hire Jim Montgomery, who suddenly hit the coaching free-agent wire after being let go by the Boston Bruins.

After some streaky play, the Blues rattled off a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. This put them within striking distance of a return to the postseason after missing last season with a record of 43-30-8 with just one game left.

Ad

In order to clinch, all they have to do is defeat the Utah Hockey Club in regulation on Tuesday night in their final game of the season.

NHL playoff clinching scenario for the Minnesota Wild

The Wild, who have enjoyed a strong season despite missing top scoring forward Kirill Kaprizov for long stretches of time, are also within striking distance of punching their ticket back to the playoffs.

With a record of 44-30-7, they occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. In order to officially clinch the playoffs, all they need is to pick up a single point in their next game on Tuesday night against the Anaheim. The Ducks were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama