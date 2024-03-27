NHL Playoff Magic Numbers: What are the winning numbers for the Eastern Conference? || 27th March, 2024

The NHL playoffs are set to begin in less than a month and clinching scenarios are starting to happen. On Tuesday, the New York Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff spot following their win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

With around 10 games left for teams, here are the Eastern Conference magic numbers to clinch a playoff spot:

NHL Playoff Magic Numbers: Eastern Conference

The New York Rangers have already clinched one spot, and other teams could clinch this week.

Carolina Hurricanes, 1

The Carolina Hurricanes need just one win to clinch a playoff spot. The Hurricanes are currently second in the Metro Division and once they clinch, it would mean qualifying for the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Boston Bruins, 1

The Boston Bruins can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road on Wednesday. Boston is currently first in the Atlantic Division and is coming off a comeback win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Bruins are looking to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Florida Panthers, 1

The Florida Panthers are also just one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Florida is coming off a loss at home to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, and their next chance to clinch a playoff spot is on Thursday against the New York Islanders. The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 6

NHL Playoffs: Toronto's magic number is 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Divison and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is six. Toronto is coming off a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and is just four points up on Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs made it to the second round of the playoffs last season.

Tampa Bay Lightning, 7

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a magic number of seven as the Bolts are now trying to chase down Toronto for third place in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay is 6-0-1 in their last seven games which has practically secured them a playoff spot. The Lightning have made the playoffs in six straight years and nine of the last 10 years.

Philadelphia Flyers, 9

NHL Playoffs: The Flyers' magic number is 9

The Philadelphia Flyers' magic number is nine as they are currently holding onto the third-place spot in the Metro division. The Flyers haven't made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season as they have gone three straight years without a postseason berth.

Washington Capitals, 9

The Washington Capitals are the only other team in the Eastern Conference in control of their destiny. Washington's magic number to make the playoffs is nine wins. The Capitals are holding onto the final wild card spot in the East but can also catch the Flyers for the third-place spot in the Metro division.