NHL Playoff picture: Which teams make the cut, who miss out as things stand | 23rd Feb 2024

The end of the NHL regular season is 57 days away, so we are closer to filling out the NHL playoff picture every day. As defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights are setting themselves for a chance to repeat, which hasn't been done since 2021 when the Tampa Bay Lighting went back-to-back.

Besides the race for a playoff spot, all four divisional titles are up for grabs, as well as the President's Trophy, which the Boston Bruins have a chance at becoming the first team since the Washington Capitals in 2017 to win in consecutive years.

Even though we are two months away from the opening night of the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's never too early to start discussing potential NHL playoff matches.

Note: WC: Wildcard, AD: Atlantic Division, MD: Metropolitan Division, CD: Central Division, PD: Pacific Division

NHL Playoff picture on Feb. 23, 2024

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins (1st) vs. Detroit Red Wings (WC2)

Season series: Tied 2-2-0

The Boston Bruins are sitting atop the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference standings today, but that could change tonight as the Florida Panthers are just a point behind them.

Although they rewrote the NHL record book with their regular season performance in 2023-24, things haven't been as easy this year. Moreover, they could face a scrappy Detroit Red Wings in the opening round, a team that has given them trouble in their four meetings.

New York Rangers (2nd) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Season series: New York 2-0-0

The New York Rangers are having one of the best seasons in franchise history and are on an eight-game winning streak. Despite all the success, they could be active at the NHL trade deadline, turning them into an even more formidable opponent in the playoffs.

New York Rangers at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series

As a team built to win it all, another run short of a title would be a disappointment. However, standing their path in the opening round could be a familiar foe, the Tampa Bay Lightning, seeking their third championship in five seasons.

Moreover, the potential Art Ross and Hart Trophy winner, Nikita Kucherov, is having one of the best years of his career.

Florida Panthers (AD2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (AD3)

Season series: Tied 1-1-0

The Panthers were last season's Cinderella team, advancing to the Stanley Cup as an underdog, losing in Game 5. Now, they are one of the top teams in the league, proving that last year was just their coming-out party.

If the playoff started today, they'd draw Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have a legendary history of postseason failure. Ultimately, if Florida can shut down the 50-goal scorer, their advancement will be easier.

Carolina Hurricanes (MD2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (MD3)

Season series: Carolina 2-1-0

The Carolina Hurricanes were projected to be legitimate contenders this season, but it hasn't been an easy path to their current position, which is second in the Metropolitan Division. Considering they've had significant goalie concerns all season, they have been hunters, which makes them even more dangerous in the postseason.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have exceeded expectations and are headed to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Although there's been some off-ice drama, the team continues moving forward and could become active at the NHL trade deadline, retooling their lineup to be even more dangerous.

Just missing the cut

New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

Vancouver Canucks (1st) vs. St. Louis Blues (WC2)

Season series: St. Louis 2-1-0

The Vancouver Canucks are the best statistical team in the NHL, a surprise from the 2022-23 season, where they missed the playoffs by 12 points. As one of the most dominating teams on both ends of the ice, there's little that can slow these guys down.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are just a few seasons removed from winning the Stanley Cup and have some veteran players who could help the team in the playoffs. However, they face an enormous hurdle in the opening round if they face the Canucks.

Dallas Stars (2nd) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Season series: Dallas 1-0-0

The Dallas Stars are among the least talked about great teams in the NHL and are the ultimate dark horse to capture the Stanley Cup in June. Even with a loss here and there, this team is so consistent that they continue to roll along without anything phasing them.

Dallas Stars

Interestingly, the Los Angeles Kings started the year on a tear, almost breaking the record for consecutive road wins. However, it all came crashing down, and the team plummeted down the standings, leading to their head coach getting fired.

Now, with a clean slate, there's no telling what kind of damage they can cause in the playoffs when they get there.

Colorado Avalanche (CD2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (CD3)

Season series: Colorado 2-0-0

The Colorado Avalanche could face a mighty Winnipeg Jets in the opening round, meaning one of the Western Conference's top teams would be gone within seven games. All season long, these two clubs have gone back and forth with the Stars for the top spot in the Central Division.

As fate would have it, these two teams could meet head-to-head in the opening round. Ultimately, this series would be action-packed and could go the distance with how even they match up with superstar players in their lineups.

Vegas Golden Knights (PD2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (PD3)

Season series: Tied 1-1-0

In a rematch from the second round of the 2023 postseason, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights would draw the Edmonton Oilers in their first title defense. Considering the Golden Knights just ended the Oilers franchise's 16-game win streak, they would be out to dethrone Vegas as champions.

2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights

Hopefully, Jack Eichel will be back in time for this matchup because it would be a shame to see two top NHL teams go head-to-head without their best players in the lineup. Moreover, the Oilers currently have the best odds to win, which would motivate Vegas to crush their hopes right out of the gate.

Just missing the cut

Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames