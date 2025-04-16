NHL Playoffs First Round bracket: Who faces whom for 2025 Stanley Cup glory?

Hockey fans, the best time of the year is right around the corner. Just two days remain in the 2024-25 NHL regular season before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We are all patiently waiting in anticipation of Saturday, when the grind begins as all teams seek the hardest trophy to win in sports. The NHL on X (formerly Twitter) is counting down the days.

On Tuesday night, four more first-round series were confirmed, while the Calgary Flames were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Seven of the eight matchups are now set, as we await the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Montreal (89 points) controls its own destiny and would secure a playoff berth with a single point on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, if they fail to pick up a point, Columbus (87 points) could leapfrog them with a regulation win over the New York Islanders on the final day of the regular season.

Plenty more drama still has to unfold in these next few days; however, fans are already looking forward to round one and have started making their postseason bracket predictions. So with that being said, let's take a look at all eight first-round matchups in the first round of the playoffs.

First-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchups

#1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens/Columbus Blue Jackets

The only matchup that remains undecided. The number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals, will host either the Montreal Canadiens or the Columbus Blue Jackets.

#2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. #3 New Jersey Devils

The other series in the Metropolitan side of the bracket is the two-seeded Carolina Hurricanes hosting the three-seeded New Jersey Devils.

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

The Battle of Ontario is back for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The Atlantic Division-winning Toronto Maple Leafs are set to host the rival Ottawa Senators in an all-Canadian showdown.

#2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. #3 Florida Panthers

Next comes the Battle of Florida. For the second consecutive year, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will battle in the first round of the playoffs. Florida beat Tampa Bay 4-1 in last year's series, en route to winning the cup.

#1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

Now, to the Western Conference, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets will host perhaps the hottest team in hockey, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues beat the Jets in six games to begin their journey of winning the 2018-19 Stanley Cup.

#2 Dallas Stars vs. #3 Colorado Avalanche

A heavyweight matchup in round one between the two-seeded Dallas Stars and the three-seeded Colorado Avalanche. One team will be going home far too early.

#1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

The 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights will host the Minnesota Wild. Vegas beat Minnesota in seven games during the 2021 postseason.

#2 LA Kings vs. #3 Edmonton Oilers

Lastly, the rematch times four. The LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers face off in the two versus three matchup in the Pacific Division side of the bracket for the fourth consecutive year.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

