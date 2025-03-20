NHL postseason clinching scenarios 2025: Capitals eyeing to become first team to seal playoff berth

The Washington Capitals are looking to become the first team to clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in a divisional matchup at Capital One Arena.

Washington (45-15-8) has had a magical season and currently leads not only the Metropolitan division but the entire NHL with 98 points on the campaign. The Caps have shown no signs of slowing down having won seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) and they'll look to carry that into Thursday night's game.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia (28-33-8) has not had a great season as it is in last place in the Metropolitan division with just 64 points. The Flyers had been competitive for most of the year but have started to sputter out of control losing seven of their last eight games and being outscored by a whopping 32-12 margin in the process.

The Capitals clinched their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs by beating the Flyers 2-1 in Philadelphia in Game 82 of the regular season. They were quickly swept 4-0 by the Presidents Trophy-winning New York Rangers and knew changes had to be made.

General manager Chris Patrick went to work and hit home runs with offseason acquisitions Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jakob Chychrun, Logan Thompson, Matt Roy, and Brandon Duhaime.

Young players Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, and Rasmus Sandin have taken big steps forward, and of course, the Great 8 Alex Ovechkin continues to rip home goals like nobody in the history of the NHL.

It's all come together to ensure that it won't be nearly as stressful of a clinching scenario for Washington and its fans this year.

NHL: Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Ovechkin celebrate goal - Source: Imagn

Let's dive into the three different scenarios in which Washington can clinch its spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington Capitals playoff-clinching scenarios

1: Capitals win in regulation + No Islanders regulation win

The first scenario is the most straightforward. Should the Capitals beat Philadelphia in regulation on Thursday, all they would need is for the Islanders to not beat the Montreal Canadiens in regulation to clinch.

A Washington win in regulation combined with the Canadiens beating the Islanders in any fashion or the Islanders winning in overtime or a shootout would officially secure its spot in the postseason.

2: Capitals win in OT or SO + Islanders lose to Canadiens

Scenario No. 2 will also coincide with the result of the Islanders-Canadiens game. If Washington wins in either overtime or a shootout, it would need the Islanders to lose to the Canadiens in any fashion.

The Caps beating the Flyers in extra time combined with Montreal beating New York in any fashion would also clinch Washington's spot in the playoffs.

3: Capitals lose in OT or SO + Blue Jackets lose to Panthers + Islanders lose in regulation

The third and final scenario gets much more complicated. If Washington were to lose in overtime or a shootout, it would then need Columbus to lose to Florida in any fashion, and the Islanders to lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

The Capitals earning a point against the Flyers but losing in overtime or a shootout, combined with the Blue Jackets losing at home to the Panthers in any fashion and the Islanders losing to Montreal at home in regulation would result in Washington punching their ticket.

They'll probably want to avoid having to do this much scoreboard-watching and just win in regulation on Thursday night.

