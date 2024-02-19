NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Are the Vancouver Canucks still the top team, or have the Florida Panthers or New York Rangers bumped them out in Week 19?

The NHL is only 19 days away from the trade deadline. That could drastically alter the league's landscape for those in the playoff chase and for clubs who will begin the painful process of rebuilding.

After a couple of weeks on the shelf, the NHL power rankings return. And there's been quite a shuffle amongst teams in the top 16. But there's one thing for sure: the league's best team has remained unchanged for over a month.

So, as fans gear up for another week of hockey, here are the latest power rankings.

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24 Statistics

Hottest NHL Teams

Los Angeles Kings (three wins)

Winnipeg Jets (three wins)

Toronto Maple Leafs (three wins)

Florida Panthers (five wins)

New York Rangers (seven wins)

Coldest NHL Teams

Vegas Golden Knights (two losses)

Ottawa Senators (two losses)

Montreal Canadiens (two losses)

Calgary Flames (three losses)

Arizona Coyotes (four losses)

Highest-scoring NHL Teams

Tampa Bay Lightning - 193 goals

Toronto Maple Leafs - 193 goals

Vancouver Canucks - 205 goals

Dallas Stars - 208 goals

Colorado Avalanche - 209 goals

Worst Goal Differential in the NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets (-40)

Montreal Canadiens (-41)

Anaheim Ducks (-51)

Chicago Blackhawks (-78)

San Jose Sharks (-91)

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Bottom 16

#32, Chicago Blackhawks

#31, San Jose Sharks

#30, Anaheim Ducks

#29, Columbus Blue Jackets

#28, Ottawa Senators

#27, Arizona Coyotes

#26, Montreal Canadiens

#25, Buffalo Sabres

#24, Calgary Flames

#23, Pittsburgh Penguins

#22, Seattle Kraken

#21, Minnesota Wild

#20, Washington Capitals

#19, Nashville Predators

#18, New York Islanders

#17, New Jersey Devils

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Top 16 Teams

#16, St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are 7-3-0 in their past ten games, one of the best stretches of the 2023-24 season. It will be interesting to see how this fringe playoff team plays in the next two and a half weeks leading up to the NHL trade deadline. We will wait and see whether the Blues become buyers or sellers.

#15, Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are clinging to a wildcard spot, with two teams breathing down their neck. Thankfully, Patrick Kane has returned to the lineup and has six points in four games. Even though the team is 2-2-0, he's an influential voice in the room and can help guide the team into the playoffs.

#14, Los Angeles Kings

During the All-Star Game break, the Los Angeles Kings fired Todd McLellan as their head coach and are 4-1-0 under his replacement, Jim Hiller. Despite shutting out the Edmonton Oilers one night, they got blanked by a mediocre Buffalo Sabres team a few nights later. Although this year's team appears headed toward a playoff spot, it isn't going on a deep run because of its inconsistencies.

#13, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are not doing themselves any favors with a 4-6-1 record in their past 11 matches and a goal differential of minus-12. The team recently lost its Stadium Series matchup to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Its lackluster performance on the national stage doesn't inspire hope for the fanbase.

#12, Tampa Bay Lightning

After surviving the first two months of the regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning finally found their groove and are 12-6 in their last 18 games. They may be hitting their stride at the right time and are only a piece or two away from being contenders again.

#11, Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers continue to defy the odds by earning a 29-9-0 record under new head coach Chuck Knoblauch. Surprisingly, despite their success, the team hasn't come close to locking down a favorable playoff spot. So they will be interesting to watch leading up to the trade deadline.

#10, Toronto Maple Leafs

As Auston Matthews approaches 50 goals, the Toronto Maple Leafs will only go as far as he leads them. Despite disappearing in consequential games, something is inspiring about his play this season, as he could surpass 70 goals.

#9, Vegas Golden Knights

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are playing better hockey, thanks to a 7-3-1 record. Unfortunately, their chances of repeating as division champions are slowly fading. But they could still land a favorable matchup in the opening round. Whether they earn that or not will play out in the upcoming weeks.

#8, Carolina Hurricanes

At the beginning of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes were projected to be Stanley Cup finalists and champions. Although it's still possible, this team is flying under the radar. No one expects them to triumph against conference powerhouses like the Boston Bruins or New York Rangers.

#7, Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets

Thanks to a nine-game winning streak, the Winnipeg Jets were once kings of the standings. However, since then, the team has tumbled down a few pegs and now fights for the top spot in the Central Division. A few weeks ago, people talked about Stanley Cup aspirations. And now, everyone is discussing whether the Jets could hang with the top teams.

#6, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are playing catchup for the first time in a while. However, it doesn't matter where they finish, as they are one of the top teams in the NHL. Ultimately, the stretch drive will be about Nathan MacKinnon winning the Art Ross Trophy and whether or not Alexandar Georgiev can get a night off.

#5, Dallas Stars

As one of the least talked about teams in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are currently the best team in the Central Division. Further, they are one of the top dark horse teams that have a shot at capturing the Stanley Cup in the spring. After coming up short on previous attempts, this could be the year for the Stars, who quietly have the fifth most points in the league.

#4, Boston Bruins

Last year, Boston waltzed through the regular season and then ran into a wall in the playoffs. This time, a team pegged to be a non-playoff team remains a powerhouse despite the adversity they faced on a recent homestand. Hopefully, a trip to the West Coast will reenergize the team, which looks complacent on many nights.

#3, New York Rangers

New York Rangers at 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series

The New York Rangers are the hottest team in the NHL, with seven straight wins. This includes an epic come-from-behind victory in their Stadium Series matchup with the New York Islanders on Sunday. A few weeks ago, it appeared to be all doom and gloom for the fanbase. However, this team looks unstoppable right now despite losing Blake Wheeler to a season-ending injury.

#2, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers, winners of their past five games, just achieved something no one else could in the past year and a half. They knocked the Bruins out of the top spot in the Atlantic Division. As mentioned numerous times this season, the Panthers snuck into the playoffs last year. But this season has been entirely different, and they are poised to be one of the top teams.

#1, Vancouver Canucks

Since the beginning of January, the Vancouver Canucks are 14-3-3, one of the best records of any team in the NHL. After dominating the All-Star Game weekend, with five skaters at the event, the Canucks have continued with a 4-2-1 mark. They have barely missed a beat despite not playing for over a week.