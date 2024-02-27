2023-24 NHL Power Rankings: Week 20

Since it is a new week in the NHL, it's time to update the latest power rankings and see if the Vancouver Canucks can maintain the top spot or did lengthy win streaks for the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs knock them down?

As of Monday, Feb. 26, the NHL and its 32 franchises are just 12 days away from the trade deadline, which is usually one of the busiest times of the season for everyone. Will the playoff contenders make the big splash, or will the underperforming teams keep their stars?

Until we get to the Mar. 8 deadline, here's a glimpse at what's going on in the NHL after last week's action.

NHL Power Rankings (Feb. 26, 2024) Bottom 16

32.) Chicago Blackhawks

31.) San Jose Sharks

30.) Anaheim Ducks

29.) Columbus Blue Jackets

28.) Arizona Coyotes

27.) Montreal Canadiens

26.) Ottawa Senators

25.) Buffalo Sabres

24.) Seattle Kraken

23.) New York Islanders

22.) Pittsburgh Penguins

21.) Calgary Flames

20.) Washington Capitals

19.) Minnesota Wild

18.) New Jersey Devils

17.) St. Louis Blues

NHL Power Rankings (Feb. 26, 2024) Top 16 Teams

16.) Nashville Predators (West wild card #2)

The Nashville Predators have won five in a row heading into the new week. However, they remain one of the most talked about teams heading into the NHL trade deadline since the future of star goalie Juuse Saros remains uncertain.

15.) Philadelphia Flyers (Metropolitan Division #3)

Philadelphia Flyers at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series

Last weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers lost at the Stadium Series and are stumbling right now with a 5-4-1 record in their previous ten, which includes losing a heartbreaker on the weekend to rival Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-6.

14.) Los Angeles Kings (West wild card #1)

The Los Angeles Kings have a new head coach and are 6-2-0 under Jim Hiller. If the Kings can continue to win, plus find a suitable addition at the deadline, they could leapfrog some teams and play in the Pacific Divisional playoff matchup, avoiding the wild card race.

13.) Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division #3)

After achieving a franchise record 16-game win streak at the end of January, the Edmonton Oilers are back to their losing ways. With a mediocre 4-5-1 record in February, including riding a three-game losing streak, the team risks dropping into the wildcard picture. They could end up outside the playoffs if they don't get active at the deadline.

12.) Tampa Bay Lightning (East wild card #2)

In January, the Tampa Bay Lightning went 9-3-0 and followed that performance up with a 5-5-0 record in February. Even though they look poised to qualify for the playoffs, they wouldn't be where they are without Nikita Kucherov, who became the first NHLer with 100 points in 2023-24.

11.) Detroit Red Wings (East wild card #1)

Detroit Red Wings

Although many experts didn't think the Detroit Red Wings would be a playoff team, they didn't expect them to defy the odds. Since the start of 2024, they are 14-4-2, one of the best records in the NHL, which should help them end a lengthy eight-year absence from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

10.) Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific Division #2)

Last year, captain Mark Stone had back surgery, leaving the team without one of their top players until the postseason. Fast forward a year later, and Stone is gone again with another injury, forcing the Vegas Golden Knights to become buyers at the trade deadline. Since the announcement, the team has dropped three straight, making their mission to repeat as champions that much more difficult.

9.) Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division #2)

The Carolina Hurricanes are staying out of the spotlight and winning hockey games, silently becoming a dark horse to run through the Eastern Conference when the playoffs begin. Although they still have questions regarding their lineup, they remain a top-10 team in the NHL.

8.) Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic Division #3)

Right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs look unstoppable. Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season, and the team is on a seven-game win streak. Naturally, this team is accustomed to failing in the playoffs, so they must be active at the NHL trade deadline to avoid repeating the same mistakes as previous seasons.

7.) Colorado Avalanche (Central Division #3)

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are trying to repeat as Central Division champions and recapture the Stanley Cup they won in 2022. Nathan MacKinnon is having the best season of his career, and Alexandar Georgiev is the busiest netminder in the league. However, they are just 3-5-2 in February.

6.) Winnipeg Jets (Central Division #2)

The Winnipeg Jets are one of this season's feel-good stories, breaking several franchise milestones in 2023-24. However, despite the on-ice success, the team is in the news for all the wrong reasons, as attendance has dropped significantly, and the words relocation are beginning to pop up again.

5.) Dallas Stars (Central Division #1)

Quietly, the Dallas Stars have put together one of the best regular seasons in the NHL, yet no one talks about them being top contenders for the Stanley Cup. Since the start of January, they have been 13-7-4, including a recent season-high four-game losing streak.

4.) Florida Panthers (Atlantic Division #2)

The Florida Panthers had a nine-game win streak and followed that up with a four-game losing streak. However, since that stretch, they are 11-2-0, giving the Boston Bruins their most formidable challenge for the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division crowns. This year's team is on a mission to prove last year's miraculous run to the Final was no fluke.

3.) Boston Bruins (Atlantic Division #1)

Boston Bruins

The Bruins must be allergic to holding leads late in hockey games and finding the energy necessary to win games in overtime. Thus far, they have seen 35% of their matches go to extra time, where they are just 8-13 in games beyond regulation. Ultimately, they must find ways around this adversity, or it could be another early season in Boston.

2.) New York Rangers (Metropolitan Division #1)

On Sunday night, the New York Rangers lost a franchise-tying 10-game win streak, losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. As their rollercoaster season continues, this year's team is still missing a thing or two from becoming the Stanley Cup favorites and should be an interesting team to watch heading into the NHL trade deadline.

1.) Vancouver Canucks (Pacific Division #1)

Despite some stiff competition from other teams like the Panthers, Bruins, and Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks continue to be the best team in the NHL. In their past 24 games, they are 15-6-3, giving them the top spot in the league standings, where they have reigned since Jan. 13.