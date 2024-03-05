NHL Power Rankings: Where do the Canucks, Rangers, Oilers and Penguins rank on Mar. 4?

In the last NHL power rankings before the trade deadline on Friday, Mar. 8, the Florida Panthers were the top team in the league. However, will these rankings be different next week when other contenders make moves to bolster their lineups?

Although there wasn't much shuffling in the bottom half of the NHL standings, win streaks and slumps are altering playoff spots nightly. Let's see who ranks in the top five this week and who's on the cusp of dropping out of the top 16.

NHL Power Rankings (Mar. 4, 2024) Bottom 16

(Rankings based on points percentage)

32.) Chicago Blackhawks (.278)

31.) San Jose Sharks (.300)

30.) Anaheim Ducks (.385)

29.) Columbus Blue Jackets (.417)

28.) Ottawa Senators (.449)

27.) Arizona Coyotes (.451)

26.) Montreal Canadiens (.459)

25.) Buffalo Sabres (.500)

24.) Minnesota Wild (.516)

23.) New Jersey Devils (.525)

22.) Seattle Kraken (.525)

21.) Pittsburgh Penguins (.525)

20.) Washington Capitals (.542)

19.) St. Louis Blues (.542)

18.) Calgary Flames (.542)

17.) New York Islanders (.550)

NHL Power Rankings (Mar. 4, 2024) Top 16 Teams

16.) Tampa Bay Lightning (East wild card #2)

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a rough week since the last edition of the power rankings. They were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 and lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime. At least they saved the weekend by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout. Overall, it was a rough week for a team trying to establish itself in the playoff picture.

15.) Philadelphia Flyers (Metropolitan Division #3)

The Flyers scored 12 goals in their past three games while giving up nine, including five in a defeat from the NHL's third-lowest scoring team, the Washington Capitals. Despite the minor setback, it was a solid week for Philadelphia, who remain five points ahead of the New York Islanders in the standings.

14. Nashville Predators (West wild card #2)

Nashville Predators

With eight consecutive weeks, the Nashville Predators may be the hottest team in the NHL. However, this recent stretch only makes up for their poor play throughout the season. They remain seven points out of a divisional playoff spot and just opened up a seven-point cushion in the wild card race.

13.) Detroit Red Wings (East wild card #1)

The Detroit Red Wings have suffered back-to-back losses after a season-high six game win streak was snapped on Thursday. Although they have a couple of competitive games coming up, this year, Detroit is a step ahead regarding their rebuild project and could finish as the top wild card team in the Eastern Conference.

12.) Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific Division #3)

After ending the Toronto Maple Leaf's seven-game win streak, the Vegas Golden Knights dropped their next two games and now find themselves the third-best team in the Pacific Division. If they can't get out of this slump, 4-6-1, they run the risk of dropping down into the wild card race.

11.) Los Angeles Kings (West wild card #1)

Since making a head coaching change during All-Star Game weekend, the Los Angeles Kings are 8-4-0 and looking to gain ground on teams above them in the Pacific Division. Although it won't be easy, they have some favorable games in their upcoming schedule and need to keep playing their style of hockey to win games.

10.) Colorado Avalanche (Central Division #3)

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche compiled a 5-5-2 record in February, only to get blown out in their first game of March. Even though Nathan MacKinnon reached 100 points, one of the top contending teams in the Western Conference is mired in a massive slump. Thankfully, they have a significant lead over the Predators, or there would be panic in Denver leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

9.) Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division #2)

It wasn't pretty, but the Carolina Hurricanes went 2-1-0 in the past week, picking up wins over the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets before meeting their match with the Winnipeg Jets. Despite dropping out of contention for the Presidents' Trophy, their place in the Metropolitan Divison is secured.

8.) Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division #2)

The Edmonton Oilers are back to their winning ways, riding a four-game win streak and beating non-playoff teams. Although no one is talking about it yet, they could reach ten consecutive victories for the third time this season with a favorable schedule until the end of the month.

7.) Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic Division #3)

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews leads the league in goal scoring, Ilya Samsonov has been solid since his return to the NHL in mid-January, and the Maple Leafs just edged the third-best team in the Eastern Conference in a shootout. Despite injuries to key players, they keep finding ways to win.

6.) Dallas Stars (Central Division #2)

The Dallas Stars lost two games and followed those defeats up with wins over the Jets and San Jose Sharks. As they continue to battle for the top spot in the Central Division, they have a favorable week ahead with the addition of defensive stalwart Chris Tanev, who they just acquired from the Calgary Flames.

5.) Vancouver Canucks (Pacific Division #1)

The Vancouver Canucks may have signed Elias Pettersson to an eight-year extension, but the once-top team in the NHL can't buy a win right now, going 2-5-1 in their past eight contests. Unfortunately, their massive division lead is now just nine points, with the Oilers inching closer with every game.

4.) Boston Bruins (Atlantic Division #1)

After producing a 39-9-9 record before the All-Star break, the Boston Bruins are playing their worst hockey in two seasons, going 4-5-5. Moreover, the team keeps blowing third-period leads and has gone to overtime or a shootout in seven of the last 11 games.

3.) New York Rangers (Metropolitan Division #1)

The New York Rangers were almost perfect in February, with a 10-1-0 record. They are 1-1-1 in their past three games, with only two games in the next seven days on their schedule. Although they haven't made a move yet, many hockey experts expect them to be involved in a deal at the NHL trade deadline.

2.) Winnipeg Jets (Central Division #1)

The Winnipeg Jets continue to have one of the best statistical seasons of any NHL team, winning three of four games last week. Over their past 11 games, they are 9-2 but are not dominating on the scoreboard like before, with a goal differential of only plus-nine. Unexpectedly, they are a top contender in the Western Conference, which one saw coming this late into the season.

1.) Florida Panthers (Atlantic Division #1)

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers sit atop the NHL standings, finally separating themselves from the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Although these two races are far from over, Sergei Bobrovsky is making a solid case to win the Vezina Trophy; he has just two losses since the beginning of February. If this team continues to fire on all cylinders and Matthew Tkachuk can recapture his magic from the last postseason, the Panthers may win it all.