NHL Rumors: $2.9B franchise 'ready to pitch' to Mitch Marner as Golden Knights buzz continues

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is still unclear as free agency begins Tuesday. The Los Angeles Kings planned to meet Marner and his agent Darren Ferris in early July. But talks of a trade between Toronto and the Vegas Golden Knights paused those plans.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported the news in his Monday column.

"The Los Angeles Kings, led by GM Ken Holland, were ready to fly a contingent to the Toronto area to meet with Mitch Marner... I believe the plan was to fly the night of July 1 and meet on July 2. But obviously, the news this weekend of a potential Toronto-Vegas trade involving Marner’s rights put a pause on that plan."

Marner - who registered 102 points in 81 games in the 2024-25 NHL season - ran out his six-year $65,418,000 contract he signed in 2019. Now, he will be one of the top free agents available on the market.

LA Kings - worth $2.9 billion per Forbes - are one of several teams interested in the three-time NHL All-Star.

"(This) is why L.A. was ready to put its best foot forward and meet the player in person. Of course, we continue to await word on the potential Vegas-Toronto trade, a situation the Kings were monitoring closely." LeBrun added.

Earlier on Thursday, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving did not comment on trade rumors linking Mitch Marner to Vegas. However, he mentioned that the team wants to get something in return if Marner were to leave.

"Brad Treliving didn’t want to comment on reports regarding Marner and Vegas’ interests. He did admit re: Marner that their preference would be to get something rather than nothing (when his contract expires July 1)." NHL insider David Alter said on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Treliving expects the winger to test the market unless a deal happens.

"I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market." Treliving said, via NHL.com.

Mitch Marner's complaints about his future in the League

After the Maple Leafs’ playoff loss, Mitch Marner thanked the city but did not talk about his future. The winger is the only core player on the team without a deal, as his teammate John Tavares signed a four-year contract on Friday.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said, via NHL.com. "I loved being here … I've been so grateful."

Marner - drafted as the fourth pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 - played nine seasons in Toronto.

