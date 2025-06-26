  • home icon
  • NHL Rumors: Thatcher Demko contract talks ongoing as Canucks keep trade options open; insider not ruling out Arturs Silovs move

NHL Rumors: Thatcher Demko contract talks ongoing as Canucks keep trade options open; insider not ruling out Arturs Silovs move

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jun 26, 2025 21:28 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
NHL insider David Pagnotta comes up with fresh updates on Thatcher Demko (Source: Imagn)

The Vancouver Canucks are working on a new contract for goalie Thatcher Demko. He has been a Canucks since being drafted in 2014. He became the starting goalie after Jacob Markstrom left.

Demko played 23 games last season, registering a 10-8-3 record. His goals-against average was 2.90, and his save percentage was .889. These stats were lower than in past seasons because injuries kept him out for long periods again this year.

NHL insider David Pagnotta said talks are ongoing with Demko, but other teams are still showing interest in him. He also mentioned that Arturs Silovs may be moved.

"Contract talks continue between Vancouver and G Thatcher Demko on an extension today" Pagnotta wrote on X. "Still seems early to predict what direction it goes, and there remains outside interest. If they can’t get a deal, they’ll further explore the market. If they can, Arturs Silovs may get moved."
Demko’s best year came in 2023–24, when he played 51 games and won 35 of them. He had a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. But injuries have slowed him down since then.

If Demko stays, Silovs could be traded. Silovs excelled in the AHL playoffs, winning MVP with a 16-7 record, 2.01 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. Many NHL teams are interested in Silovs, who is in the final year of his two-year, $1.7 million deal in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Vancouver also signed goalie Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5 million deal in February. This gives them three NHL-ready goalies. So, if Demko signs an extension, the team will likely move Silovs. Vancouver needs to make a decision soon; their goalie depth is good, but roster space is limited.

Darren Dreger's update on goalie Thatcher Demko

TSN’s Darren Dreger has also said an extension seems more likely than a trade. Earlier, some teams were interested in Demko, but Vancouver’s asking price was high.

“[Demko’s status around the league] changed a little bit," Dreger said. "I was told by a couple of teams midday today that Demko is more or less now, off the market.
"More from the player’s side, I got the sense that a multi-year extension was far more likely than a trade at this point."
Dreger mentioned that both the Canucks and Thatcher Demko’s camp are working toward a multi-year deal. The numbers and terms are not known yet.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

