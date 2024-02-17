NHL Stadium Series 2024: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more 

Hockey fans, get ready for outdoor hockey action as the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series has arrived, featuring four NHL teams battling it out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders all set to showcase their skills in two thrilling outdoor games, you must be eager to catch all the action.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Dates and Matchups

Saturday, February 17th: The Devils will host the Flyers at 8 p.m. ET.

Sunday, February 18th: The Rangers will face off against the Islanders at 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Both games will be broadcast live on various networks:

Saturday's game between the Devils and Flyers will be televised on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2.

Sunday's game between the Rangers and Islanders will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS.

Streaming Options

For those unable to tune in via TV, the NHL Stadium Series games can be streamed online. Platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV offer streaming options, providing flexibility for fans to watch outdoor hockey games on their preferred devices.

Additionally, some services offer free trials, allowing new subscribers to enjoy the games at no cost.

Performances at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series

During the first game, the pop-rock group Jonas Brothers, hailing from New Jersey, will perform at the pregame concert and entertain the audience during the second intermission. Simultaneously, the New Jersey-based rock band The Gaslight Anthem will present their song "Howl" during the first intermission.

In the second game, the indie-pop trio AJR, representing New York, will perform during the first intermission.

Tickets for the Stadium Series event

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series 2024 can be purchased exclusively through Ticketmaster, the official marketplace endorsed by the NHL.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability, Ticketmaster offers a variety of ticket options to cater to every fan's preferences. From prime seating near the ice to more budget-friendly choices, there's an option for everyone.

Both games feature affordable ticket prices, with the New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on February 17 offering tickets ranging from $60 to $255+, including VIP options priced at $1,200. These tickets also grant access to a special pre-game or post-game concert performance.

Likewise, for the New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders game on February 18, ticket prices range from $60 to $255+, with VIP tickets also available for $1,200.