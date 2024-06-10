NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Where and how to watch Game 2 | June 10, 2024

The Stanley Cup Final Game 1 went to the home side with Game 2 now on its way. The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 at the Amerant Arena, Florida, Miami, on Monday.

Game 1 was a rather one-sided affair as the Oilers got washed away by the Panthers who saw through a dominant 3-0 victory on home ice. Goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues, and Eetu Luostarinen helped the Panthers register the first in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

What channel is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on?

For viewers watching the Stanley Cup on cable from the US, ABC will be broadcasting the final this season. Game two of the series is set to have its puck drop at 8 p.m. E.T/ 5 p.m. P.T.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 2 without cable?

The Stanley Cup Finals 2024 will be available to watch without cable on multiple streaming platforms including the likes of free trials from the cable operators like DirecTV Stream and Fubo or opt for the alternatives in ESPN+ and HULU +.

Best live streaming options for 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final ft. Hulu, ESPN+

For viewers watching from the US, ESPN+ and Hulu are the primary live streaming option. Viewers outside the US could hop on the NHL.TV website for live streaming.

Hulu + Live TV offers the best option to catch the Stanely Cup Final, as its package includes ABC Channel and gives a free subscription to ESPN+. It comes with a monthly charge of $76.99/month with a choice for opting in for a free three-day trial.

ESPN+ comes at a monthly cost of $10.99 or annual plan of $109.99 and is scheduled to cover every Stanley Cup Final game for subscribers. No free trial option included in the ESPN+.

As we head into game two, it will be interesting to see on how both sides approach game two. The Panthers will be hoping to take advantage of their home supporters and extend their lead two a two-nil gap while the Oilers will want to silence the home fans and get the series back on level terms before heading to Edmonton for game three.