NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Where and how to watch Game 7 | June 24, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, on Monday. With the first three games of the series going the Panthers way, it seemed like nights out for the Oilers before Game 4.

A resilient comeback by Edmonton has extended the series to this point and forced the Panthers to a Game 7 as both teams stand at the brink of history.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game info

Date and Time: June 24, 2024, at 8 PM EDT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida.

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers players, staff and their fans would be pumped after what they had to go through in first three games. A Game 7 tie that can give them the Stanley Cup is a massive opportunity for the Oilers as they hope to win their fourth game on the bounce.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

The Oilers will see Evander Kane miss Game 7 due to his ongoing injury concerns. The attacking trio of Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid have scored 105 points in the knockout stages and they would love to contribute further in the last hurdle and complete the incredible comeback.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers would be wondering how they got themselves in this position. After winning the first three games and scoring 11 goals, the Panthers have since scored only five goals. Their defensive voids have been exposed, as the side have conceded 18 goals in the last three games.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, the Panthers head into the final game of the series with a fully fit roster. The attacking trio of Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe have contributed 63 points across the knockout stages.

Will the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup of the franchise's 30-year history or will the Edmonton Oilers pull off a comeback of unimaginable proportion? Let us know in the comments on who you think will get their hands on the Stanley Cup.