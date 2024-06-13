NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Where and how to watch Game 3 | June 13, 2024

It's been a Florida Panthers show in the Stanley Cup Finals for now, as the Panthers lead 2-0 against the Edmonton Oilers as the series enters its third game. The Panthers have been on top form since their round-two Game 4 win against the New York Rangers. The side has gotten five wins on the bounce, including two vital wins in the first couple of games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers will be hoping to use their home advantage to get back in the series over the next two games. Game 3 could prove to be vital, as a defeat here could leave the Oilers with a mountain to climb to win the Stanley Cup.

Where to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals

With Cable: For the US, the Stanley Cup will be broadcast on ABC this season. Game 3 is set to have its puck drop at 8 p.m. E.T., 5 p.m. P.T.

Without Cable: For viewers watching from the US, Hulu and ESPN+ are two major streaming options. With Hulu providing a free three-day trial, they hand a little bit more to the viewers over ESPN+ in the US. People watching the Finals from outside the US can use the NHL.TV website for live streaming.

Hulu + Live TV is the best combo for all the folks trying to catch the Stanley Cup Finals, as its package includes ABC Channel and gives a free subscription to ESPN+ at a monthly cost of $76.99/month.

ESPN+ comes in more handy to the viewer's pockets at a monthly cost of $10.99 or an annual plan of $109.99 and is scheduled to cover all the Finals games for subscribers. There is no free trial option included in ESPN+.

As we head towards Game 3, the Edmonton Oilers will hope to have their home fans create a hostile environment for the visitors. With the Panthers coming in hoping to get one step closer to the Cup trophy and the Edmonton Oilers clutching onto a victory and getting back in the series, it surely sounds like a recipe for an entertaining fixture.