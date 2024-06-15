NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Where and how to watch Game 4 | June 15, 2024

The Florida Panthers will take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place Arena this Sunday. The Panthers lead the series 3-0 and are just one win away from lifting the title.

The Panthers have been outright the better team so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding only four goals in that duration.

On the other hand, the Oilers will be determined to hang onto the series by getting a win at their home venue.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Saturday, June 15

Saturday, June 15 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

The Panthers have gained form in the best of times, as they currently stand on a six-game win streak, hoping to make it seven-in-a-row and get their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup Trophy for the first time.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, the Panthers head into Game 4 with a fully-fit roster. The attacking trio of Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have been at the top of their form, contributing 59 points across the playoff stages of the campaign this year.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers may have had it tough so far but their captain comes into question come Saturday at their home ice, where their fans would be hoping their team puts up a fight worthy of backing.

The Oilers, currently on the brink of failing at the last step, would be trying their best to get a win and keep the series alive.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

The Oilers will see Evander Kane miss the game due to his ongoing injury concerns.

Scoring 90 goals in the knockout stages between them, the attacking trio of Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid need to produce their magic if the Oilers want to stay alive in the Finals.