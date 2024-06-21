NHL Stanley Cup Final 2024: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Where and how to watch Game 6 | June 21, 2024

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in game six of the Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton. In a rather surprising turn of events, the series, which seemed all but over after the Panthers took a 3-0 lead, took a turn in games four and five for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers found themselves on the brink of defeat after game three but managed to win the next two games, bringing the series to Game 6.

With a victory on home ice against the Panthers side who will be a little short of confidence after losing two games on the bounce, the Oilers can force a Game 7, a scenario that did not seem very likely after the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Trending

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Friday, June 21

Friday, June 21 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Final- Oilers at Florida Panthers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Florida Panthers will be looking at the last two games with confusion as to how they took a 3-0 lead and then lost the next two games against the Oilers. They will be hoping to wrap the series up in Game 6 and avoid a potential Game 7.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, the Panthers head into Game 6 with a fully fit roster. Despite losing two games on the bounce, the attacking trio of Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe have contributed to 61 points across the knockout stages of the competition.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Oilers at Florida Panthers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Oilers have taken games one step at a time since Game 4 as they've done their job and hoped to keep the series alive and it has worked wonders so far. The Oilers have scored 13 goals in the last two games as they look to add more to that tally in Game 6 and hopefully Game 7.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

The Oilers will see Evander Kane miss the Game 6 due to his ongoing injury concerns.

Game 6 would be a good time to continue their ongoing form for the attacking trio of Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid as they have scored 104 points in the knockout stages between them.