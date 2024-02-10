NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 10

The NHL has 13 games on tap today, meaning for the first time in two weeks, fans across the continent have hockey to watch from early afternoon until midnight.

Whether you support the Calgary Flames on the road in New York, have plans on watching Sidney Crosby skate in Winnipeg, or wait for interim head coach Jim Hiller to debut with the Los Angeles Kings tonight, there are dozens of essential storylines to follow.

As everyone inches closer to the NHL Trade Deadline (Mar. 8) and the end of the regular season, every team skating could use two points to alter their current position in the league standings.

(* Indicates starter is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 10

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders - 1 p.m. ET

Jacob Markstrom of the NHL's Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 16-13-2 / 2.56 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-2 / 3.04 GAA / .902 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-12-9 / 3.10 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.81 GAA / .895 SV%

Dallas Stars at Montreal Canadiens - 1 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 17-9-2 / 2.96 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 3.15 GAA / .889 SV%

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-4 / 3.06 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.02 GAA / .925 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings - 1 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 27-9-1 / 2.47 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 1.02 GAA / .968 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-2 / 2.51 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.73 GAA / .917 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres - 1 p.m. ET

Jordan Binnington of the NHL's St Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 17-13-2 / 2.92 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 3.44 GAA / .896 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 12-12-2 / 2.58 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.51 GAA / .700 SV%

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins - 3:30 p.m. ET

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-4 / 2.71 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.97 GAA / .917 SV%

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-4-7 / 2.36 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 1.92 GAA / .936 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m. ET

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 27-12-3 / 2.91 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 3.72 GAA / .904 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 24-10-2 / 2.49 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-4-2 / 2.81 GAA / .906 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

Ilya Samsonov of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-6 / 3.38 GAA / .879 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-0 / 3.02 GAA / .900 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo* (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 12-16-2 / 3.38 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-0 / 2.82 GAA / .917 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m. ET

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 16-11-0 / 2.82 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-4-0 / 2.22 GAA / .926 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 9-10-7 / 3.22 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-2 / 2.78 GAA / .914 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-9 / 2.32 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.96 GAA / .964 SV%

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.47 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 4.20 GAA / .818 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m. ET

Tristan Jarry of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 14-14-4 / 2.45 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 0.98 GAA / .965 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 23-10-3 / 2.22 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-3 / 2.50 GAA / .924 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. ET

Nico Dawes (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-5-0 / 3.43 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 7.76 GAA / .750 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-3 / 2.61 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 2.50 GAA / .902 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators - 8 p.m. ET

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 6-11-2 / 3.33 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 4.58 GAA / .844 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 19-19-2 / 2.94 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-1 / 3.01 GAA / .897 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - 10 p.m. ET

Stuart Skinner of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 23-10-1 / 2.43 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.80 GAA / .946 SV%

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 5-1-3 / 2.09 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-1 / 2.88 GAA / .899 SV%

