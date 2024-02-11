NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 11

Today, there are two NHL games because it's Super Bowl Sunday. After the league loaded up the schedule on Saturday night with 13 games, today's lighter schedule, with all games in the early afternoon, gives fans and players alike a chance to watch the festivities.

The St. Louis Blues, fresh off a victory over the Buffalo Sabres, travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens, who were defeated by the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks, who lost in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings, will go to the Washington Capitals, who demolished the Boston Bruins yesterday afternoon.

Although neither of these contests is a rival, with all four teams in different divisions and conferences, there are always intriguing storylines to follow. The Canucks are vying for the top spot in the NHL, while the Blues are trying to stay in the Western Conference wildcard race.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens and Capitals seek two points to salvage their disappointing seasons. Of course, any game with Alex Ovechkin is a must-watch as he inches closer to the all-time goal record.

(* Indicates starter is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 11

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens - 1 pm ET

Jordan Binnington, St Louis Blues

2023-24 statistics: 17-13-2 / 2.92 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 4.31 GAA / .855 SV%

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-9-3 / 3.43 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 4.00 GAA / .865 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals - 1:30 pm ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 27-9-1 / 2.47 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 4.01 GAA / .876 SV%

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 11-12-2 / 3.18 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-6-1 / 2.26 GAA / .926 SV%