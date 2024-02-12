NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 12

There are four NHL games on Monday night, three of which are scheduled for early starts on the East Coast, followed by a nightcap game in Las Vegas. The NBA and NHL now dominate the sports world, as the NFL season has ended and the MLB season has yet to begin.

Interestingly, out of the eight teams playing tonight, only the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vegas Golden Knights are holding playoff spots. Meanwhile, the five other teams are doing everything they can to earn two points to enhance their playoff chances while playing spoilers at the same time.

Even though it's Monday, a usually light day for the NHL, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow in tonight's four matchups, including who will get the start in goal for these crucial games.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 12

Arizona Coyotes at Philadelphia Flyers - 7 pm ET

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes

2023-24 statistics: 6-11-2 / 3.33 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 4.22 GAA / .880 SV%

Samuel Ersson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.47 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Calgary Flames at New York Rangers - 7 pm ET

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 17-13-2 / 2.54 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-3-2 / 2.52 GAA / .912 SV%

Igor Shesterkin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 20-12-1 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 4.01 GAA / .880 SV%

Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils - 7 pm ET

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 15-10-9 / 2.34 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.08 GAA / .906 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-5-0 / 3.43 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.78 GAA / .885 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights - 10 pm ET

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

2023-24 statistics: 14-13-2 / 3.19 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.92 GAA / .903 SV%

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-2-2 / 1.89 GAA / .937 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 2.51 GAA / .901 SV%