NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 13

On Tuesday night, there are 11 NHL contests on the schedule, with a handful of top contenders playing in crucial matchups. Three points separate the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins in the race for the Presidents' Trophy, but can each pull off a victory tonight, or will the gap widen.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers return home hoping they can bounce back from a 1-2-0 road trip where they lost their historic 16-game win streak. Moreover, four of the five bottom teams in the league are in action, looking for points to avoid being labeled as the worst team in the NHL.

(* Indicates that Netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 13

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals - 7 p.m. ET

Alexandar Georgiev of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 27-13-3 / 2.94 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-1 / 2.95 GAA / .880 SV%

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-4 / 2.58 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.02 GAA / .806 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m. ET

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 18-13-2 / 2.89 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 4.51 GAA / .867 SV%

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-6 / 3.38 GAA / .879 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 4.61 GAA / .841 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

Daniil Tarasov* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 3-5-2 / 3.79 GAA / .881 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Anton Forsberg* (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-0 / 3.35 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 1.77 GAA / .944 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m. ET

Lukas Dostal of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 8-12-1 / 3.54 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .920 SV%

Cayden Primeau* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-5-1 / 3.36 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 9.00 GAA / .667 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabes - 7 p.m. ET

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 6-1-3 / 1.90 GAA / .931 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-1 / 2.17 GAA / .923 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 12-13-2 / 2.60 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. ET

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 17-11-0 / 2.79 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-11-2 / 2.85 GAA / .912 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-2 / 2.67 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-6-0 / 3.12 GAA / .899 SV%

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders - 7:30 p.m. ET

Philipp Grubauer of the NHL's Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 5-9-1 / 3.25 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 2.57 GAA / .917 SV%

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-12-9 / 3.10 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 1.69 GAA / .945 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators - 8 p.m. ET

Akira Schmid (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 5-7-1 / 3.26 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 20-18-2 / 2.97 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-0-1 / 2.19 GAA / .927 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars - 8 p.m. ET

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 13-8-3 / 2.50 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 18-9-2 / 2.93 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-2 / 2.15 GAA / .929 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 28-9-1 / 2.45 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-0 / 1.17 GAA / .960 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-20-2 / 2.92 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-0 / 3.01 GAA / .895 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers - 9 p.m. ET

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 14-6-2 / 2.54 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.93 GAA / .936 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 23-11-1 / 2.45 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.09 GAA / .921 SV%