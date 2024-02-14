NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 14

Three primetime NHL games on Wednesday night feature teams fighting for their playoff lives. First, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Even though the visitors come in with a favorable spot in the Atlantic Division, the Penguins need every point they can manage at this point of the season.

After that early contest on TNT, the NHL nightcap features two Western Conference teams desperate for points, the Minnesota Wild and the Arizona Coyotes. As it stands, both teams are sitting at the bottom of the wild-card race.

Meanwhile, on Sportsnet, the Winnipeg Jets welcome the 31st-ranked San Jose Sharks to the Canadian Life Centre for the national broadcast in Canada on Rogers Wednesday Night Hockey.

(* Indicates this player is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 14

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets - 7:30 p.m. ET

Kaapo Kahkonen* (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-14-2 / 3.55 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 1.05 GAA / .964 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 24-10-3 / 2.19 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-6-2 / 2.39 GAA / .928 SV%

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins - 7:30 p.m. ET

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 25-10-2 / 2.43 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 18-10-6 / 2.70 GAA / .914 SV%

Tristan Jarry* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 14-15-4 / 2.44 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 2.93 GAA / .913 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes - 9:30 p.m. ET

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 9-9-3 / 2.91 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 17-10-1 / 2.15 GAA / .921 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 17-12-2 / 2.76 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 2.03 GAA / .938 SV%