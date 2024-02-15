NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 15

It is a busy night in the NHL with 12 games. The top six teams in the league are in action, which means the race for the Presidents' Trophy will be one of the evening's most intriguing stories.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are back in action, with Connor McDavid looking for an encore performance from his outstanding game (six assists) on Tuesday. The biggest question is, can any of the league's goalies slow him down or stop Nikita Kucherov or Nathan MacKinnon from racking up more points tonight?

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 15

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m. ET

Justus Annunen* (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 1-1-0 / 4.04 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Andrei Vasilevskiy* (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 18-11-0 / 2.76 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-1 / 2.86 GAA / .903 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m. ET

Samuel Ersson of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-3 / 2.49 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-6 / 3.26 GAA / .880 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-1-1 / 2.37 GAA / .914 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 10-19-1 / 3.04 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-2 / 1.76 GAA / .941 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 13-16-2 / 3.37 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-1 / 2.58 GAA / .901 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers - 7 p.m. ET

Samuel Montembeault of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-4 / 3.06 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-1 / 2.15 GAA / .924 SV%

Jonathan Quick* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-4-2 / 2.27 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 9.00 GAA / .667 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-13-5 / 2.63 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-0 / 2.25 GAA / .919 SV%

Nico Daws* (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 5-5-0 / 3.02 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m. ET

Anthony Stolarz of the NHL's Florida Panthers

Anthony Stolarz (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 8-5-2 / 2.11 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 1.95 GAA / .929 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 13-13-2 / 2.51 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.04 GAA / .909 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. ET

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 15-11-9 / 2.36 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-5-7 / 2.35 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 5.00 GAA / .878 SV%

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators - 8 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger of the NHL's Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 19-9-2 / 2.90 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-2 / 2.10 GAA / .923 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 20-20-2 / 2.97 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-9-1/ 2.56 GAA / .912 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues - 8 p.m. ET

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 24-11-1 / 2.49 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.92 GAA / .943 SV%

Jordan Binnington* (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 18-14-2 / 2.90 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 2.87 GAA / .892 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 p.m. ET

Alex Nedelijkovic of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Nedelijkovic (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-3 / 2.63 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 3.46 GAA / .867 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-21-2 / 2.96 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-1 / 3.30 GAA / .908 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames - 9 p.m. ET

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 8-17-3 / 3.51 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 5.41 GAA / .857 SV%

Dustin Wolf (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-1 / 3.46 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .958 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks - 10 p.m. ET

Alex Lyon of the NHL's Detroit Red Wings

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-2 / 2.76 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.70 GAA / .900 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 29-9-1 / 2.44 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 1.02 GAA / .968 SV%