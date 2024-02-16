NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 16

There is only one NHL game scheduled for Friday night, with the Carolina Hurricanes (30-17-5) traveling to Mullett Arena in Phoenix to face the Arizona Coyotes (23-25-4). Considering it is a West Coast start time, it will be a late one for Carolina fans who need to stay up until midnight to see the conclusion of the game.

Heading into tonight's matchup, the Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division, suffering a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars in their last outing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Coyotes are seventh in the Central Division and lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Valentine's Day in their previous game.

Carolina is 6-4-0 in its past 10 games. The Hurricanes have a 4-1-0 record over the Coyotes in their past five meetings. Unfortunately, Arizona is struggling, going 2-7-1 recently, the third-worst record in the NHL. On the road, the Hurricanes are 13-11-1, with Arizona earning a 15-11-0 record on home ice.

Clayton Keller is the Coyotes' leading scorer, with 49 points and 21 goals, while Sebastian Aho comes into the contest with 57 points and is also the leading goal scorer with 19.

Overall, the Hurricanes have collected 172 goals, the 12th-best total in the league, with Arizona at 151, ranking 24th. However, the Coyotes are better at stopping pucks, coming into tonight's contest with just 163 goals against (16th), while Carolina ranks 23rd at 150.

Tonight's game will be on Sportsnet for Canadian viewers.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 16

Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m. EST

Pyotr Kochetkov of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-3 / 2.52 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.16 GAA / .885 SV%

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 6-12-2 / 3.36 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 3.29 GAA / .923 SV%